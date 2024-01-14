Jo Koy during the 81st Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. Photo / AP

Comedian Jo Koy has hit out at the Hollywood stars at the Golden Globes during his first stand-up show since his opening monologue at the awards show fell flat.

The Easter Sunday star labelled the audience “lots of marshmallows” during a set on stage in Missouri last Friday, according to Variety and Page Six.

“They’re delicious, but goddamn, they’re soft. I just come from a different time. I see the changes that are happening. I get it, but goddamn, can we f***ing laugh at ourselves?”

During the show, the first in his Joy Koy World Tour, the comedian spoke to his audience, joking, “I got a feeling none of you motherf***ers watched it, and I’m kinda happy.

“It feels good to live in this country. We get to say what we want to say. Don’t be apologetic about it at all. Be able to … speak your mind.”

During his Golden Globes opening monologue, he blamed Taylor Swift for the NFL constantly showing her on screen while supporting boyfriend Travis Kelce during his games.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift,” he joked on January 7.

However, the fact his joke fell “flat” wasn’t lost on him, as he quickly added, “Sorry about that.”

But viewers were quick to notice Swift was less than impressed with the gag.

Piers Morgan tweeted at the time, “If Taylor Swift death stares could actually kill, Jo Koy would now be deceased.”

It makes me irate that Taylor just tries to simply ✨exist✨ in spaces and is somehow blamed for the attention that others (!!!) place on her pic.twitter.com/MTY58MDztl — Sav 🪩 (@SavLovesSwift) January 8, 2024

Koy’s latest comments about his monologue appear to double down on his attempts at humour.

Earlier, he admitted his joke about Swift was “weird” and insisted he didn’t mean to attack the artist.

“I was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn’t have to do that,” he told GMA3.

“So it was more of a jab toward the NFL. But it just didn’t come out that way.”

Taylor Swift was noticeably unimpressed with Jo Koy's jokes about her at the Golden Globes. Photo / AP

He also told the LA Times that he had “no ill intent” when writing the joke.

“What hurts the most is me just supporting Taylor, I support her, I love her work. I got nieces that I bought tickets for. There’s no ill intent in that joke.”

Other comedians came to his defence amid the backlash, with The View’s Sara Haines telling viewers to “get a sense of humour” and Whoopi Goldberg explaining that hosting gigs like the Globes are “brutal”.

“If you don’t know the room, if you’ve not been in these rooms before and you’re thrust out there, it’s hit or miss,” she said. “[But Jo is] as good as it gets when it comes to stand-ups.”