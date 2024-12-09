She was allegedly picked up from the VMAs ceremony by a driver who told her he worked for Combs and that she “fit what Diddy was looking for”, before inviting her to the party.

The complainant claims in the lawsuit she had to sign an NDA before entering the party, where she was offered a drink that made her feel “woozy” and “lightheaded” and went to rest in a separate room.

She alleges Combs and Carter then entered the room and took turns raping her, while a female celebrity, who she did not name, watched. She says she “grabbed her clothes” and left following the assault.

The rapper’s lawyer Alex Spiro and Combs' representatives did not respond to requests for comment from NBC.

The lawyer who filed the suit, Tony Buzbee, did not comment to the outlet, either. The attorney has filed several lawsuits accusing Combs of assault and rape. This is the first time a second defendant has been named.

Combs is currently awaiting trial in a New York prison, charged with racketeering and sex trafficking. His trial is set for May 5, 2025.

Buzbee wrote in the suit that before he re-filed, “Carter received a letter from plaintiff’s counsel requesting a mediation to resolve this matter”.

In response to the letter, seen by NBC, the rapper filed a lawsuit against his accuser’s attorneys.



