Warning: This article mentions sexual assault
Rapper Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, has been accused of drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs in 2000.
In a civil lawsuit re-filed over the weekend, the unnamed complainant — referred to as Jane Doe — claimed she was sexually assaulted after being driven to an MTV VMAs afterparty, according to NBC News.
The suit, originally filed in October with Combs as the sole defendant, now names Carter as well. It previously referred to him as “another male celebrity”.
It claims that in 2000, Combs and Carter raped “Jane Doe” when she was 13 at a house party, NBC reported.