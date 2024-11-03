It’s also made Kelce’s family go from being famous with NFL fans to household names worldwide. The type of famous that means Jason Kelce is now constantly asked about his younger brother’s relationship.
Kelce recently told reporters that he just always wants to be “supportive” of his brother and “everything that they’ve got going on because it’s so wonderful right now”.
But in September, Kelce admitted that the new attention on his family isn’t always a good thing and can be hard.
“It’s a lot. There’s a lot of people paying attention at all times, which is positive and negative at times,” he candidly said.
“But I think that she’s built up such a fan base and a contingency and an amount of people that really, really just, like, love her that it’s really cool at the same time.”