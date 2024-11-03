The former defensive lineman then turned around, snatched the phone out of the heckler’s hand, threw it to the ground and stormed off.

The heckler, whose face is obscured by a hoodie, then catches up with Kelce, saying something hard to make out about his phone.

Every angle of Jason Kelce smashing a fans phone for calling his brother Travis Kelce a faggot for dating Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/Ndb2zMiTwq — LASHY BILLS (@LASHYBILLS) November 2, 2024

Kelce then replies, “Who’s the f****t now?” before walking away for good.

Someone who appears to be with Kelce also tells the heckler to “get out of here” and they walk off.

The clip has amassed millions of views online.

Travis Kelce’s entire family has been thrown further into the spotlight since his romance with Taylor Swift was confirmed last year.

Swift and Kelce are regularly seen supporting each other in public. Kelce frequently comes to her shows, and Swift is often seen cheering him on at his Chief’s games.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers during the Super Bowl in February. Photo / Getty Images

It’s also made Kelce’s family go from being famous with NFL fans to household names worldwide. The type of famous that means Jason Kelce is now constantly asked about his younger brother’s relationship.

Kelce recently told reporters that he just always wants to be “supportive” of his brother and “everything that they’ve got going on because it’s so wonderful right now”.

But in September, Kelce admitted that the new attention on his family isn’t always a good thing and can be hard.

“It’s a lot. There’s a lot of people paying attention at all times, which is positive and negative at times,” he candidly said.

“But I think that she’s built up such a fan base and a contingency and an amount of people that really, really just, like, love her that it’s really cool at the same time.”