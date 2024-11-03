Advertisement
Jason Kelce angered by homophobic Taylor Swift slur aimed at Travis, breaks man’s phone

By Mary Madigan
news.com.au·
2 mins to read
Jason Kelce confronts university student over homophobic comment about brother Travis's romance with Taylor Swift. Video / Twitter @LashyBills

Footage is going viral of Jason Kelce responding to a man’s homophobic comment about his brother’s romance with Taylor Swift.

Retired NFL player Jason Kelce is going viral for losing his temper in response to a university student’s disgusting comment about his brother Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift.

The 36-year-old was visiting Penn State’s University Park Campus for College Game Day on ESPN.

Things took a turn though when a university student heckled him.

“Kelce. How does it feel that your brother is a f****t for dating Taylor Swift?” the unknown man yelled out.

The former defensive lineman then turned around, snatched the phone out of the heckler’s hand, threw it to the ground and stormed off.

The heckler, whose face is obscured by a hoodie, then catches up with Kelce, saying something hard to make out about his phone.

Kelce then replies, “Who’s the f****t now?” before walking away for good.

Someone who appears to be with Kelce also tells the heckler to “get out of here” and they walk off.

The clip has amassed millions of views online.

Travis Kelce’s entire family has been thrown further into the spotlight since his romance with Taylor Swift was confirmed last year.

Swift and Kelce are regularly seen supporting each other in public. Kelce frequently comes to her shows, and Swift is often seen cheering him on at his Chief’s games.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers during the Super Bowl in February. Photo / Getty Images
It’s also made Kelce’s family go from being famous with NFL fans to household names worldwide. The type of famous that means Jason Kelce is now constantly asked about his younger brother’s relationship.

Kelce recently told reporters that he just always wants to be “supportive” of his brother and “everything that they’ve got going on because it’s so wonderful right now”.

But in September, Kelce admitted that the new attention on his family isn’t always a good thing and can be hard.

“It’s a lot. There’s a lot of people paying attention at all times, which is positive and negative at times,” he candidly said.

“But I think that she’s built up such a fan base and a contingency and an amount of people that really, really just, like, love her that it’s really cool at the same time.”

