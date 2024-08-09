American rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars have cancelled their only show in New Zealand and disappointed fans have been left without an explanation.
The band, consisting of Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto and his brother Shannon Leto, were expected to perform at Auckland’s Spark Arena as part of their seventh world tour, the Seasons Tour, on September 19.
The Auckland show is currently listed on the band’s tour dates page on their official website but it leads to a dead link.
Clicking on the “Tickets” button beside the Auckland link redirects to Ticketmaster’s website which confirms the cancellation.