Jared Leto’s band Thirty Second to Mars cancels New Zealand show

By
2 mins to read
Thirty Seconds to Mars, featuring brothers Shannon (left) and Jared Leto, are no longer coming to perform in Auckland as part of the band's Seasons Tour.

Thirty Seconds to Mars, featuring brothers Shannon (left) and Jared Leto, are no longer coming to perform in Auckland as part of the band's Seasons Tour.

American rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars have cancelled their only show in New Zealand and disappointed fans have been left without an explanation.

The band, consisting of Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto and his brother Shannon Leto, were expected to perform at Auckland’s Spark Arena as part of their seventh world tour, the Seasons Tour, on September 19.

The Auckland show is currently listed on the band’s tour dates page on their official website but it leads to a dead link.

Clicking on the Auckland show on the rock band's official page doesn't lead anywhere. Screenshot / thirtysecondstomars.com
Clicking on the Auckland show on the rock band's official page doesn't lead anywhere. Screenshot / thirtysecondstomars.com

Clicking on the “Tickets” button beside the Auckland link redirects to Ticketmaster’s website which confirms the cancellation.

“This event has been cancelled. Ticket sales have stopped, but there may be tickets available for other dates,” it said.

It comes as a blow to ticket holders who appeared to have only learned of the news yesterday via an email from Ticketmaster, which confirmed the show’s cancellation and refund details, the Herald understands.

But fans are still confused as Thirty Seconds to Mars and event organisers are yet to make an official announcement.

Some fans have taken to social media to vent about the situation, with one writing on Reddit that it was ”so disappointing that they don’t even post anything about it”.

Others have speculated low ticket sales may be to blame, pointing out changes to smaller venues at US and Australian shows.

“I just checked on my Australian show and it looks like the venue has been moved to a smaller venue,” one user wrote.

“They cancelled our show in St Louis, Missouri, the same way (one week before the show date). I received an email from the ticket vendor that the show was no longer happening. That was it,” another remarked.

The Seasons Tour marked the band’s first headline tour in more than five years with scheduled dates across Latin America, Europe, North America and Australasia.

The Herald has contacted Live Nation for comment.

