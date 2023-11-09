Thirty Seconds to Mars, comprised of brothers Shannon (L) and Jared Leto.

This isn’t a beautiful lie 30 Seconds to Mars fans, the band are returning to a stage near you.

In a tour that marks their first headline tour in over five years, the American rock band are embarking on an extensive run across Latin America, Europe, North America, Australia with their final show taking place right here in New Zealand - and they couldn’t have announced it in a more jaw dropping way.

To celebrate the tour and launch of the band - that includes brothers Jared Leto and Shannon Leto’s new album It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day, Jared completed the first ever climb of the Empire State Building.

30 Seconds to Mars announced news of their album and tour by climbing the Empire State Building. Photo / Instagram

In a statement released to the Herald from Live Nation, it was revealed the star who dabbles in singing and acting, has always been fascinated with the incredible landmark and saw it as the perfect way to promote 30 Seconds to Mars’ news.

“The building is a testament of all the things that can be done in the world if we put our minds to it, which is largely the inspiration behind our most recent album, It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day.” Jared said in the statement adding that the building and the tour both include the sentiment “anything is possible if we try”.

Set to take Auckland’s Spark Arena stage on September 19 next year, the band will play all your old favourites including The Kill, and Closer to the Edge as well as songs from their latest album – their sixth studio album – that was released earlier this year.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 17 at 1pm with presale options available.

LOWDOWN:

Who: 30 Seconds to Mars

What: Seasons 2024 World Tour

When: September 19, 2024

Where: Auckland Spark Arena

Tickets: Live Nation pre-sale begins Wednesday, November 15 at 1pm

General sale begins Friday, November 17 at 1pm