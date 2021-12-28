Jared Leto shocks fans with shirtless photo revealing real age

Jared Leto's latest milestone birthday has shocked fans, some of who believed he was in his mid-30s. Photo / Instagram

Actor and musician Jared Leto has left Instagram aghast with a post celebrating his 50th birthday.

Sharing a photo of himself shirtless and with a rainbow birthday cake in hand, fans went into a collective spin after learning the youthful looking Oscar-winner is in fact half a century old.

"Thx for all the bday wishes," Leto, who most recently played Paolo Gucci in Ridley Scott's House of Gucci, captioned the shot.

Following his birthday shout-out to himself, fans took to social media to share their reactions.

Sorry how is Jared Leto 50? pic.twitter.com/6GZuZQftnS — TheRealGeorgie (@Firmino9____) December 26, 2021

i just learned jared leto is 50 years old pic.twitter.com/oNFgCchKbQ — jex. (@jexadecimal) December 26, 2021

The only logic behind Jared Leto turning 50 is that he’s taken the potion from Death Becomes Her pic.twitter.com/nB60Dd7FiR — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) December 26, 2021

Jared Leto turned 50 today. This is the pic from this year's film festival. I need him to spill the tea where is that fountain of youth asap.



#HappyBirthdayJaredLeto pic.twitter.com/JSAbW8ptLG — Kristina☃️ (@kristinakovv) December 26, 2021

Jared Leto is 50 today. I’m 51. Judging by my mirror the next 12 months are really going to take a toll on him. pic.twitter.com/fmWASfcztX — Baz (@bazlyons) December 26, 2021

There is NO WAY @JaredLeto is 50. I thought he was in his mid 30’s at the most. 😱



My gosh…. HOW is all I can say. 😍😍



I’m shocked. pic.twitter.com/dMUbH5rtTw — Makenzie Belcher (@makenziebelcher) December 27, 2021

Leto has previously put his youthful appearance down to living a vege-based lifestyle.

"It's probably just down to sleep and diet," he told Rolling Stone in 2016. "If your travel long haul a lot or don't sleep much, it's not going to last very long, that's for sure.

"I don't eat meat ever," he said. "But if someone's mum made a cookie and handed it to me, I'd probably take a bite, or if I'm in Alaska and there's wild salmon out of the river, I'd probably eat it."

The 50-year-old star plays former vice president and managing director of Gucci in the new film House of Gucci, starring alongside Lady Gaga and Adam Driver. The movie tells the true story of Patrizia Reggiani who served 16 years for plotting the murder of her husband, Maurizio Gucci.