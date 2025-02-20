Under the new deal, Wilson and Broccoli will remain co-owners of the iconic franchise, while all creative control moves over to Amazon.

“With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects. Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future,” Wilson said in a statement.

No Time To Die, released in 2021, marked Daniel Craig's last outing as Bond.

Broccoli said: “My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli.

“I have had the honour of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry. With the conclusion of No Time to Die and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects.”

The last Bond movie released was 2021’s No Time To Die, which also marked Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007.

Speculation has been rife in Hollywood for years over who will take over the coveted role, the most recent reports suggesting British actor Aaron-Taylor Johnson was a front-runner after impressing Broccoli during a screen test.

However, now that she is no longer behind the wheel creatively, that may no longer be the case.

There are no plans in place for the next film.