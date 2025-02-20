The long-serving producers behind James Bond have handed over creative control of the beloved franchise to Amazon MGM Studios.
Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli made the announcement on Thursday after a deal was forged with the entertainment giant to release on to it the intellectual property rights of the British spy tales.
Albert Broccoli and Harry Saltzman launched the Bond films in 1962, with Broccoli’s daughter and stepson later taking over.
The family have been producing the films through their UK-based company Eon, which is behind some of its biggest commercial successes, including Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace and Skyfall.
Under the new deal, Wilson and Broccoli will remain co-owners of the iconic franchise, while all creative control moves over to Amazon.
“With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects. Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future,” Wilson said in a statement.
Broccoli said: “My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli.
“I have had the honour of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry. With the conclusion of No Time to Die and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects.”