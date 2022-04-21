"Get my wife's name out of your f****** mouth" screamed Will Smith to Chris Rock in one of the most awkward moments in Oscars history. Video / TVNZ

"Get my wife's name out of your f****** mouth" screamed Will Smith to Chris Rock in one of the most awkward moments in Oscars history. Video / TVNZ

Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk series is back for its fifth season, and has already referenced her husband Will Smith's Oscars slap.

The episode's title card reads, "Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focused on deep healing", reports the New York Post.

"Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls.

"Until then the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest."

The episode then cut to a pre-recorded conversation with Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris.

The episode was reportedly taped before the Oscars and included special guest Janelle Monáe. The show did not further reference Smith's attack on actor Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27.

Ahead of presenting an award at the ceremony, Rock made a joke comparing Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia, to G.I. Jane, who sports a shaved head.

In response, Smith took to the stage to slap Rock before returning to his seat and shouting "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth!" twice.

Visibly stunned, Rock continued with his presentation. Moments later, Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in King Richard.

Smith publicly apologised to Rock in a statement, but has reportedly failed to get in touch with the comedian personally to make amends.

Following the fallout from the slap, Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The Academy's board of directors banned him from all Oscar-related events for 10 years.