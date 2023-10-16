US singer Pink has faced criticism for flying Israeli flags at her concerts.

Pop superstar Pink says she’s been threatened over the use of a prop during her shows, which some think were Israeli flags, but she says they were “poi”.

Taking to social media site X on Monday evening, the musician said she has been using the “poi flags” since the beginning of her Summer Carnival tour.

The flags are white and blue, the colour of Israel’s flag, which has drawn a backlash from some who consider it support for Israel in its war against Hamas.

“This post will be controversial for some,” Pink said. “At this point, breathing is controversial.”

Pink said she was “getting many threats” because people “mistakenly believe I am flying Israeli flags in my show. I am not”.

“I have been using Poi flags since the beginning of this tour. These were used many, many years ago by the Māori people in New Zealand and because they and the Māori people are beautiful to me, we use them. I do not fly flags in my show in support of anything or anyone except the rainbow flag.

“That will remain my position. I am a human. I believe in peace. Equality. Love. I am deeply saddened by the state of the world. I pray for all of us.

Pink’s post comes after many of the world’s landmarks lit up in the colours of the Israeli flag in support of the Jewish state after the Islamist Palestinian terror group Hamas launched a surprise attack last weekend, killing, wounding and kidnapping thousands.

Since then, there have also been pro-Palestinian marches and protests, including in New Zealand.

Auckland Museum apologised today for lighting the museum up in blue and white - in support of Israel - on Sunday.

The act drew dozens of pro-Palestine supporters who congregated around the building and “blacked out” its lights. Police were also called when tensions rose between them and a group of pro-Israel protesters.

About 200 people gathered in Aotea Square last week, holding Israel flags and lit candles, to mourn those killed, captured and wounded in the conflict.

There were also ugly scenes in Sydney last Monday after thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters gathered on the steps of the Sydney Opera House, which was illuminated in blue and white in support of Israel.

Video from the event showed protesters also burning Israeli flags, setting off flares and making anti-Semitic chants, including “gas the Jews”.

There has also been growing backlash after protests in Britain and the United States, including after a Harvard University student letter group blamed Israel for violence in the region - drawing widespread condemnation from alumni and US politicians.