Is Adele releasing her new album '30' soon? Mysterious clue teases new music

Adele fans have been waiting almost six years for a new album. Photo / Getty Images

Fans are convinced Adele is teasing her new album thanks to a mysterious clue.

It's been almost six years since the British singer released her hugely successful album 25, and over the weekend fans became convinced her new album will soon be announced.

Billboards and projections were spotted in major cities, from Dubai, Ireland, France, Italy, and the United States. They contained the number 30 - which fits the theme of Adele's albums named after her age that inspired the album.

adele hasn't even released the album yet and has already outdone everyone #Adele30 pic.twitter.com/VyKJra2RZB — 𝔏𝔞𝔯𝔰 (@outsideriah) October 1, 2021

Fans believe cryptic ‘30’ billboards that began appearing in Dubai and Ireland may be hinting at Adele’s comeback. (Her previous album titles: 19, 21, 25) pic.twitter.com/ICfsC2v1h3 — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 1, 2021

Adele, 33, has teased new music is on the way since last year, and there has been lots of speculation online from her fans. Her reps are yet to comment on the rumours.

What's more, the Hello singer was 30 when she seperated from her ex-husband Simon Konecki.

Adele has kept a low profile after her record-breaking last album and massive world tour, which included dates at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium in 2017.

Last November Adele returned to the spotlight when she hosted US skit show Saturday Night Live, and she provided an update on her new music.

"My album's not finished, and I'm too scared to do both. I'd rather put on some wigs, have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens," she admitted, referring to her decision to appear as host instead of musical guest.

"And I know I look really, really different since you last saw me. But actually, because of all the Covid restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light – I could only bring half of me, and this is the half I chose," she joked, poking fun at the internet's obsession with her weight loss.

Rumour has it love is in the air for Adele. She is reportedly dating NBA agent Rich Paul, and even shared a snap of them together on her Instagram account.

Taking notes from "Bennifer", Adele debuted her romance by posting a picture on Instagram of the two cosied up in a photo booth. She captioned the post with a simple red heart.

The picture was taken at Anthony Davis and Marlen P's lavish wedding on Saturday in Los Angeles where Adele stunned in a black Schiaparelli gown featuring a white off-the-shoulder overlay.

Adele and Paul first sparked rumours when they were spotted together at Game 5 of the NBA finals in July.