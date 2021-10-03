Blurred Lines: Emily Ratajkowski alleges Robin Thicke sexually assaulted her during filming

The supermodel has made some shocking allegations against the Blurred Lines singer. Photo / Black Dog Films

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski has alleged that Robin Thicke assaulted her during the filming of the music video that saw him shoot to international fame.

Ratajkowski claimed the singer groped her bare breasts while they were filming the Blurred Lines music video, according to the UK's Sunday Times.

The song and the video became a major hit the world over when it was released in 2013, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger's hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke," Ratajkowski, 30, wrote in her upcoming book My Body, set to be released next month.

The model was one of three who appeared in the video, also starring rapper TI and singer Pharrell Williams.

According to the report, Ratajkowski initially enjoyed the video shoot - but then Thicke, who was apparently intoxicated, began to "behave badly".

"He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set. (Director Diane Martel's) voice cracked as she yelled out to me, 'Are you okay?,'" the book states.

The experience made her feel "naked for the first time that day", she said.

"I pushed my chin forward and shrugged, avoiding eye contact, feeling the heat of humiliation pump through my body," she said. "I didn't react – not really, not like I should have."

Martel confirmed the incident, the report said.

"I remember the moment that he grabbed her breasts," she said. "One in each hand. He was standing behind her as they were both in profile. I screamed in my very aggressive Brooklyn voice, 'What the f*ck are you doing, that's it! The shoot is over!!'"

The director said Thicke had been drinking, apologised "sheepishly" and was "contrite" about the incident afterwards.

"I don't think he would have done this had he been sober," she said.

It's not the first time Blurred Lines has created controversy.

The Marvin Gaye estate won a $5 million lawsuit against Thicke saying the song was lifted from Gaye's 1997 hit song Got To Give It Up.