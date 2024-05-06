Tom Brady attends Netflix Is A Joke Festival's event "The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady" in California. Photo / Getty Images

Tom Brady attends Netflix Is A Joke Festival's event "The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady" in California. Photo / Getty Images

The retired NFL star and subject of Netflix’s latest roast kicked off with an expletive-filled outburst, while Kim Kardashian got booed before launching into an assault of awkward jokes.

Retired quarterback Tom Brady star was the subject of a Netflix Live special The Roast of Tom Brady, hosted by Kevin Hart, and attended the event in Los Angeles.

However, one joke seemed to miss the mark.

Roastmaster and comedian Jeff Ross directed the joke “Would you like a massage?” to Robert Kraft, owner of the Patriots (Brady played for the team from 2001 to 2019).

Brady, clearly not finding much humour in the quip and visibly uncomfortable, got up from his seat and warned Ross, “Don’t say that s*** again”, reports Variety.

Tom Brady got up from his seat during his Netflix roast and said "don’t say that sh*t again" to Jeff Ross after the comedian asked Patriots owner Robert Kraft: “Would you like a massage?”



The reference was to Kraft’s previous controversy involving accusations of soliciting… pic.twitter.com/fSd53Nmxgi — Variety (@Variety) May 6, 2024

Kraft has been embroiled in controversy following now-dropped charges regarding visits to a massage parlour in Florida. In 2019 he was arrested for soliciting prostitution at the establishment.

Also in the audience, and the spotlight, was Kim Kardashian.

When the star made her way on to the stage, champagne in hand, she was met with boos from the audience, and seemed surprised.

So was Hart. “Whoa, whoa,” he said.

The unphased Kardashian (this isn’t the first time she’s been booed) proceeded to joke about Brady, rumoured to be her one-time paramour.

Kim Kardashian Just Got Booed At The Tom Brady Roast https://t.co/YABWIoC2Ch pic.twitter.com/3UmdY9Vzeh — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 6, 2024

(Brady and supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen split in 2022).

Although both Kardashian and Brady denied dating - sources at the time said “Kim and Tom have friends and business partners in common, but they are not dating” and that Kardashian was looking for property near Brady’s vacation home - that didn’t stop her poking fun at the alleged romance during her time on stage.

“I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might,” she told the crowd. “Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumours that we were, and I’d never say if we did or not - I’d just release the tape.”

She also compared Brady to another famous athlete, Caitlyn Jenner, reports US Weekly.

“An ex-athlete, high cheekbones, slinky hair - you remind me too much of my stepdad now,” said Kardashian. “Part of me thinks you would try to undress me just to try on my clothes. I know the transition from the NFL must have been really hard, but I think my stepdad is a great example for you. She’s one of the greatest athletes in the world who’s proved you can do anything in this next chapter. You can become a commentator, a far-right Republican, or even a strong, confident woman.”

And in another awkward joke, she referenced the late OJ Simpson. “It’s hard for me to watch people roast you, but I think enough of my family members have defended former football players,” she said, pivoting to a Kanye West barb. “I’ll give you the same advice I give all of my exes - good luck knowing the best is behind you.”

The tensions at the Netflix special seemed to diffuse; the Patriots’ owner was apparently seen laughing in the audience, and at the end of the show a smiling Brady and Ross hugged on stage.

In addition to Hart and Kardashian, the star-studded crowd included Chelsea Handler, Jimmy Carr and Rob Gronkowski.

Host Hart couldn’t help making one last jab. “Stop being a bitch, Jeff, and sit down. Stop kissing his ass. ‘Are you okay?’ It was just jokes!’”

He also made a barb about Ross’s career. “Make sure to check out Jeff’s one-man show. It’s playing at the Hollywood Cemetery. His career is literally dying. If we stop doing these roasts, you will not see Jeff Ross ever again.”