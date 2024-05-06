Tributes from family and friends have begun to flow in followig the news that Willie Hona died on Sunday night after battling pancreatic cancer. Photo / Facebook

Loved ones share moving memories of the Herbs star and New Zealand Music Hall of Fame member.

Willie (Wiremu) Hona, beloved Kiwi reggae music singer and member of Herbs, died on Sunday night after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Hona died “surrounded by his loving whānau in Paraparaumu”, his daughter Natalie wrote in a Facebook post, announcing the news.

On Tuesday, Hona’s body will be transported to Omanaia, Hokianga - where his father’s marae, Te Piiti, is located - for the singer’s tangi. The family will continue on to nearby Pa Te Aroha Marae in Whirinaki on Wednesday, where the musician “will lay for the duration of his huimate” (funeral), his daughter wrote.

Hona’s rā nehu (burial day) will be confirmed while in Whirinaki but is expected to be on Friday.

“Arohatinonui to you all,” one person said to Natalie and her family.

“Rip old mate Willie you gave us the best memories and will never be forgotten,” another person commented on the post.

Natalie revealed in December 2023 that Hona had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and had been sick for about a year before tests were run.

“It took him falling and breaking his femur to get him admitted to hospital. At that stage he was yellow skinned and skeletal,” Natalie wrote.

“In the last week, Dad’s condition has intensified. We want to do everything we can to give him a chance at survival.”

Hona’s family set up a Givealittle page to raise money to cover the singer’s healthcare.

Hona began his music career in The Face band with Mark Williams, Gregg Findlay and Mack Tane, but the musician is most known as a singer and guitarist in the band Herbs.

Joining the band in 1983, Hona helped Herbs write some of their most commercially successful songs and took credits on Nuclear Waste, Long Ago and Listen.

Herbs reggae legend Willie Hona died on Sunday night after battling pancreatic cancer. Photo / Givealittle

They are most known for their part in Dave Dobbyn’s smash hit Slice of Heaven, as well as other songs like French Letter and See What Love Can Do.

Hona and other members of Herbs cemented their Kiwi stardom in 2012 when they were inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame, with the award presented by Che Fu - who remembered the group as being like “uncles” - and Herbs was commended by industry figures as New Zealand’s first political band. Willie Hona led the reunited members in an unaccompanied version of E Papa.

At the time, Hona told TVNZ news show Te Karere that he was “pretty blown out” by their inclusion.

“I’m not saying it’s gonna stop now,” Hona said. “I think this is a continuation of a bigger thing.”

Dave Dobbyn in 1986 hoisted heavenward by three members of the Herbs - Morris Watene (left), Fred Faleauto and Willie Hona. Photo / NZ Herald

The band’s success marked Herbs as “game-changers” in New Zealand’s music industry.

Moana Maniapoto - renowned Māori musician and television presenter - reflected on Hona’s legacy on Facebook today.

“I remember as a teen going to the Peppermill every weekend, watching the band and dancing up a storm. Willie was the funny, talented frontman,” Maniapoto wrote, directing readers to a story on local music site Audioculture. “Moe mai ra e Willie.”