Julia Garner at the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Photo / AP

Kiwi fans of Julia Garner, star of Ozark and Inventing Anna, will be keen to know she will be jetting into Wellington in the next few months.

Garner, 29, has just been announced to star in the upcoming Blumhouse and Universal production of Wolf Man.

Last month, among the plethora of Hollywood movies to be shot in Godzone, we revealed Wolf Man was due to film in Wellington before May.

Wolf Man is the latest movie from Invisible Man filmmaker Leigh Whannell. Hollywood superstar Ryan Gosling was due to star in Whannell’s latest film, about a man and his family who are scared to death by a deadly predator, but he reportedly dropped out of filming last month.

Garner will be co-starring with Christopher Abbott, who can be seen opposite Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo in the Golden Globe-winning movie Poor Things.

Wolf Man will see the actors reunite on screen. They co-starred in the 2011 movie Martha Marcy May Marlene, Garner’s first professional acting role.

The actor presented alongside Fellow Travelers actor Jonathan Bailey and Elizabeth Debicki, who won Best Supporting Female Actor for The Crown.

This week Garner slayed on the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards in Hollywood in a silver sequin Gucci gown.

Garner won that award last year for her role as Ruth Langmore in the Netflix crime drama series Ozark, a role for which she received three Prime Time Emmy Awards in the same category in 2019, 2020 and 2022.

In 2022 Garner found a new fan base on the Netflix show Inventing Anna, the story of Anna Delvey - actually Russian-born Anna Sorokin - who infiltrated New York’s high society by convincing them she was a German socialite and heiress to a massive fortune, all while scheming and scamming them out of millions.

Garner was nominated for that role in the Best Actress category at last year’s Golden Globes and Emmy Awards.