Insider secrets of The Chase: Kiwi contestant shares what goes on behind the scenes

Willis Fouwler, second right next to host Bradley Walsh, centre, reveals behind-the-scenes secrets from his time on The Chase.
New Zealander Willis Fouwler recently appeared on hit game show The Chase – he shares what it’s like to be on the other side of the TV screen.
You’ve watched the show at home, known the answers to some of the questions, and no doubt thought “I could do better than the contestants”. But what is it really like to appear on global hit game show The Chase?
Aucklander Willis Fouwler, 30, is now based in Liverpool after leaving NZ in May 2022. In January, he appeared on The Chase, facing Shaun “The Dark Destroyer” Wallace. He shares his experiences of being on the show, as well as some insider secrets only contestants get to find out.
Why did you want to go on The Chase?
When I was still living in NZ, my boyfriend and I had a tradition with our best mates who we were living with where we would have prosecco and watch game shows. We loved The Chase, and Tipping Point.
After we had booked our flights to move over to the UK, our mates said, “well while you’re over there you absolutely have to try and get on a quiz show”, so when I saw applications were open, I thought I have to try for a laugh.
Are you a regular at pub quizzes or trivia nights?
Yeah, we love a pub quiz. There’s one we normally go to on a Sunday night, it’s hosted by a drag queen and she somehow doesn’t know how to pronounce very normal words so it’s often chaotic and hilarious.
Do your friends/family tell you you’re really good at general knowledge?
I don’t want to toot my own horn, but I’ve always loved quizzes and general knowledge – I’ve often been known to go down Wikipedia rabbit holes on the most random of topics.
Plus with my history working in travel, I love flags and capital cities – staples of a quiz.
Have you been on any TV shows before?
Never! This was a first.
How do you apply to be a contestant on The Chase?
Basically you have to submit a big long application about who you are, where you come from and what makes you interesting.
Then after a while I got a call at work from one of The Chase team, who asked me a few general questions about myself and then hit me with about 20 general knowledge questions. They don’t tell you how you did, and after that they let you know if you’ve made it to the next round.
What’s the selection process like?
After you’ve made it through the phone interview, they set up a Zoom with a group of other potential contestants and a few producers from the show.
I had Shaun Wallace and he could not have been nicer, quick with the banter and even gave me a sneaky wink when we were facing off.
He also has a soft spot for New Zealand, he’s been over loads and hosted quizzes. He’s a huge All Blacks fan too. I think the producers may have put me with him because I’m a Kiwi.
Did you make it through to the final rounds?
No, I was absolutely gutted. I got knocked out in the head-to-head round. It did sting a little, but at the end of the day when you’re there, if you don’t know the questions, what else can you do?
How do you feel about your performance?
I was disappointed for sure when I walked off that I didn’t make it to the final round, but upon reflection I still got five questions right in my round, had a good experience and didn’t get lucky with my head-to-head questions.
What are the insider secrets you can share that people wouldn’t know unless they’ve been on the show?
One of the things people probably won’t realise is how long the day is from start to finish, but also how long you gab to Bradley during your section.
We were chatting about New Zealand, where he hasn’t been, and I was telling him to go to the Coromandel or up North for a summer break.
It must have been about five full minutes of chatting which was edited down to about 20 seconds of the show!
Did you watch your episode back? What was it like to see yourself on the show?
I did, and it was weird. My partner and I watched it and had a laugh, there was a moment when I got a question about British biscuits wrong and I nearly yelled at Brad, “I’m not from here Brad, I don’t know your biscuits!”
Hard to say. It was dead fun and I’m so glad I had the experience but it’s quite the process to get there, plus I had to take a couple of days' annual leave to do it all so maybe not for a little while.
The Chase screens daily on TVNZ1 and is availableto stream on TVNZ+