Drag queen storytime: Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki faces defamation action from Coco, Erika Flash

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki is facing defamation action from drag performers CoCo and Erika Flash, whose storytime events the church attempted to stop.
Entertainment company Haus of Flash Limited, along with performers Sunita Torrance and Daniel Lockett, said they would file proceedings against Tamaki and other church members at the Auckland High Court tomorrow.
As well as defamation claims, they said they would be claiming breach of contract. The breach of contract claims relate to the cancellation of shows they were booked to perform - allegedly due to Tamaki and Destiny Church members.
They said they would also file claims of conspiracy to injure and unlawful means conspiracy.