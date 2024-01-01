NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Hugh Jackman attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Hugh Jackman attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Hugh Jackman got told off by security for going too close to the Christmas tree at New York’s Rockefeller Center.

The Wolverine actor, 55, who recently announced his separation from his wife, broke the rule during a festive outing in the city over the holidays when he went to see the huge tree on the morning of December 25.

He told fans in an Instagram post alongside a series of images of him visiting the Christmas landmark: “I highly recommend getting up really early on Christmas morning and taking a walk to see the Rockefeller Christmas tree.

“It’s so beautiful and not crowded at all. I did get in trouble for going beyond the barrier but the security guard was nice and let me go with just a warning.”

Fans flooded the comments section of his post with remarks including: “Does the security guard not know you are Wolverine?”

This year marked Hugh’s first Christmas for years as a single man following his split in September from his 68-year-old actress wife Deborra-lee Furness.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Jackman split up in September. Photo / AP

His jokey Christmas post was a change from a recent post that sparked concern among fans after the actor shared pictures of himself appearing dejected.

Jackman and Furness shocked fans when they announced they were divorcing in September as their marriage was thought to be one of the most solid in Hollywood.

The couple announced their break-up in a statement to People that said: “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.

“We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition.”

The couple, who have two children, married in 1996 after crossing paths on the set of the 1995 TV mini-series Correlli the year before.