Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

How British crime dramas became appointment TV

7 minutes to read
The police procedural Line of Duty"is the most watched British drama of the 21st century so far. Photo / Supplied

The police procedural Line of Duty"is the most watched British drama of the 21st century so far. Photo / Supplied

New York Times
By: Scott Bryan

In Britain, a series of recent big budget BBC thrillers have drawn record viewing figures, thanks to a combination of suspenseful writing and weekly episodes.

Crime shows have been a popular British export for decades,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.