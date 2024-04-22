Home and Away stars Sarah Roberts and James Stewart have quietly divorced after nearly five years of marriage, the 39-year-old actress disclosed in a recent interview. Photo / Getty Images

Sarah Roberts and James Stewart, two of the stars from Australia’s hit soap opera series Home and Away who met on the show and married two years later, have parted ways and divorced as Roberts shared the news in an interview with Stellar magazine.

Roberts, 39, announced the news that they had quietly filed for divorce and settled the matter in private five weeks ago. Roberts explained that “stigma and shame” had left her “afraid” of speaking about their divorce and informing the public until only recently.

The couple met on the set of Aussie soap drama Home and Away in 2017 and fell in love. They married in July 2019 and became officially divorced in March 2024, according to Roberts.

While Stewart, 48, still appears on the hit drama series, the actress departed in 2021 to pursue “more exciting projects and different characters”.

“I just want to say that I am divorced,” Roberts said. “What I’ve learnt from this journey of becoming a divorcee is that it’s so important to reach out to others who have experienced similar things and not hide in the shadows.

“I hid for a very long time. There were times when I didn’t feel like I could see the light or a way out of these big, complex emotions that I was feeling.

“But I hope that by just being honest today, I’ll free myself, and potentially free a lot of other people, to be able to speak their truth.”

Sarah Roberts and James Stewart married in July 2019. Roberts revealed that the couple have quietly divorced in recent months and are heading separate ways. Photo / @__sarahroberts__

Roberts hinted that the couple had grown apart and were on separate paths now.

“My belief of marriage is that two people grow and learn from each other together. Sometimes people just grow apart and that’s okay,” Roberts said.

“I got to a point where I realised I couldn’t grow in the way I wanted to within this particular relationship.”

The actress - who suffers from endometriosis, a disease that can lead to fertility complications - also detailed what it was like to freeze her eggs and go through that experience as a woman.

“Having a child on my own is an option. I don’t shy away from adoption or foster care. I have such a big heart and so much love to give,” Roberts told Stellar.

Stewart was previously in a six-year relationship with Packed to the Rafters co-star Jessica Marais from 2009 to 2015 and the ex-couple have daughter Scout, 11, together. He is yet to comment on the latest news about his and Roberts’ divorce.

When discussing Scout’s role in their relationship, Roberts said: “I didn’t only choose to marry a man, I also chose to marry his daughter.

“When I met her, she was worried that perhaps her dad would run out of love for her and love me more, but I taught her that love is infinite.

“Just because a promise with a man hasn’t worked out for whatever reason, that doesn’t negate the love I have for her.”