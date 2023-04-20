Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

How to avoid divorce: 60 questions to ask your partner before you get married

By
6 mins to read
New Zealand couples are entering marriage without asking each other fundamental questions about their lives together. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand couples are entering marriage without asking each other fundamental questions about their lives together. Photo / Getty Images

A Kiwi divorce coach reveals 60 questions to ask your future spouse - or the one you’ve already got – that might just save your marriage.

A group of young women sit at a long

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle