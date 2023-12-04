It's been revealed that the price of groceries has tripled since the 1990 movie's premiere. Photo / Supplied

Fans have been left shocked after a TikToker has shed light on how much Kevin McCallister’s shopping spree in Home Alone would cost today in 2023.

Dallas-based Geoffrey Lyons recently posted a clip on TikTok that looked into the cost breakdown of the protagonist’s trip to the grocery store in the iconic Christmas flick that was released in 1990.

The social media user analysed the items in Kevin’s trolley prior to adding up the amount with the world’s current economic climate in mind.

He was surprised to learn that the price was nearly 3.5 times what it had been - and his followers were left speechless, reports Daily Mail.

In the video, which has amassed more than 4.4 million views, Lyons shows the popular scene from the Christmas comedy movie.

Eight-year-old Kevin looks through the grocery store’s aisles in an effort to fend for himself after being left home alone during the Christmas break.

Narrating the snippet, Lyons begins: “Alright, a bunch of you guys have been asking me, how much did Kevin McCallister spend that day in comparison to today?

“And what would it cost if he was to go to the store today?”

The social media user lists all of the products that Kevin is seen buying.

“TV dinner, you got the Wonder Bread, the frozen Mac and cheese, Saran wrap, half gallon of milk, Tide, half gallon of orange juice, [toy] army soldiers, the Snuggle dryer sheets,’ he shares.

Kevin hands over a coupon at checkout that allows for a US$1 ($1.62) discount prior to the cashier informing him that the total is US$19.83 ($32.17).

Lyons then reveals his computer screen where he has broken down the entire costings of the shopping trip.

He reads the list and then asks: “What does that come down to? The grand total of US$63.73 ($103.38). Add on tax - US$5.25 ($8.52) - and put it together, you get US$68.99 ($111.91).”

The TikTok user revealed that after using a dollar coupon, the total is US$68 ($110.31) - almost 3.5 times the original cost as a result of inflation and the rising cost of living.

He also says that this is an equivalent to a 248 per cent increase in price.

Lyons sounds shocked as he says: “That’s how much it cost in 2023.”

And viewers were left equally as stunned, with one writing: “I bet the cashiers wage is still the same in 2023.”

Another said: “$100 bill is the new $20 bill.”

And a third wrote “I haaaate 2023.”



