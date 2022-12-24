Home Alone fans ‘mind blown’ over movie fact

Home Alone fans were "mind blown" after learning this movie fact. Photo / Supplied

Home Alone hit screens 32 years ago but fans are still learning new things about it - including who the police officer at the start of the film is.

Sergeant Larry Balzak – played by Joe Pesci – only appeared at the beginning of the film when he tried to get an adult’s attention amid the McCallister children running around freely.

When he finally did spot Peter McCallister – Kevin’s dad – he told him to take extra care as there are “a lot of burglaries around the holidays”.

Peter didn’t think much of it and revealed the family home had “automatic timers” for the lights and locks on the doors. He then told the police officer he and the family were jetting off for the holidays and wouldn’t be around.

Sergeant Larry Balzak – played by Joe Pesci. Photo / Supplied

Sergeant Balzak disappears and isn’t seen in the film again. Or is he?

The Daily Mail has reported that after a bit of detective work, fans have spotted the actor who plays the police officer made a second appearance in the film but as a different character: one of the wet bandit robbers to be precise.

As it turns out, he was not an actual police officer and was only impersonating one in an attempt to get information about the McCallister house so he and the bandits could later break in.

Fans were baffled to learn the cop at the start of the film, is actually one of the Wet Bandit robbers. Photo / Supplied

After finding out the information, fans took to Twitter to express their shock, one saying: “Guys I just had my mind blown... I just figured out the cop at the beginning of Home Alone was the robber too...”

Another said: “It’s taken me 10+ years to realise the cop in home alone is secretly the robber.”

Pesci was a well-known movie star at the time of the film following the success of his portrayal of Tommy DeVito in Goodfellas, which was released mere months before Home Alone.

Now 79, the star rarely acts but he did appear in the 2019 film The Irishman, which went on to earn him an Oscar nomination.