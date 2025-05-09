“Oh, you can’t? Sorry,” the girl said.

Pitt, smiling, quickly interjected, “I’m sorry, Hi Dad,” throwing in a wave for the camera. “Alright, moving on, happy Easter.”

A young fan in Auckland asked Brad Pitt for a favour. Photo / Facebook

A video caption accompanying the clip from the girl’s mother said: “What a lucky day!!”

Pitt was filming in New Zealand for his latest film project, Heart of the Beast.

The Herald understands he was filming at Kumeū Film Studio this week. Studio staff told a neighbour Pitt was there working on a film.

It’s believed he has been staying in Muriwai and was seen either arriving on set in a helicopter or driving to the studio in a black 4WD.

In March, shooting was under way in Queenstown, with the area stepping up as the backdrop for Alaska in the film.

The movie will tell the story of an ex-Navy Seal and his retired combat dog attempting to return to civilisation after a catastrophic accident deep in the wilderness.

Pitt’s production company Plan B is producing the film for Paramount Pictures.

Sources told the Herald’s Society Insider that Pitt has more security in tow than any film star has had previously while working in New Zealand.

Pitt reunites on the latest film with director David Ayer after they worked together on the 2014 World War II action blockbuster Fury. The producers are the Oscar-winning filmmaker Damien Chazelle of Whiplash and La La Land, and actress Olivia Hamilton.