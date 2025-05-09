- A young fan met Brad Pitt at a McDonald’s drive-through in Kumeū.
- Pitt, filming Heart of the Beast, is believed to have been working at Kumeū Film Studio this week.
- The film, produced by Pitt’s Plan B, features an ex-Navy Seal and his retired combat dog.
A young Kiwi fan’s surprise encounter with Brad Pitt while at a McDonald’s drive-through in Auckland has been captured on video.
On April 29, Easter Sunday, the fan’s mother shared the video on Facebook showing her daughter approaching Pitt while the Hollywood A-lister was in a vehicle in the drive-thru queue at a McDonald’s in Kumeū.
“Just say hello to my Dad?” the girl asked the movie star while filming on her mobile phone.
Pitt, wearing aviator-style sunglasses, a bucket hat and a cosy plaid jacket, appeared to look off guard and told the girl “no”.