Hollywood star Brad Pitt does favour for young Kiwi fan at Auckland McDonald’s drive-through

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

D: A young Kiwi fan asked Brad Pitt for a favour while in the drive-thru. Video / Supplied
  • A young fan met Brad Pitt at a McDonald’s drive-through in Kumeū.
  • Pitt, filming Heart of the Beast, is believed to have been working at Kumeū Film Studio this week.
  • The film, produced by Pitt’s Plan B, features an ex-Navy Seal and his retired combat dog.

A young Kiwi fan’s surprise encounter with Brad Pitt while at a McDonald’s drive-through in Auckland has been captured on video.

On April 29, Easter Sunday, the fan’s mother shared the video on Facebook showing her daughter approaching Pitt while the Hollywood A-lister was in a vehicle in the drive-thru queue at a McDonald’s in Kumeū.

“Just say hello to my Dad?” the girl asked the movie star while filming on her mobile phone.

Pitt, wearing aviator-style sunglasses, a bucket hat and a cosy plaid jacket, appeared to look off guard and told the girl “no”.

“Oh, you can’t? Sorry,” the girl said.

Pitt, smiling, quickly interjected, “I’m sorry, Hi Dad,” throwing in a wave for the camera. “Alright, moving on, happy Easter.”

A young fan in Auckland asked Brad Pitt for a favour. Photo / Facebook
A video caption accompanying the clip from the girl’s mother said: “What a lucky day!!”

Pitt was filming in New Zealand for his latest film project, Heart of the Beast.

The Herald understands he was filming at Kumeū Film Studio this week. Studio staff told a neighbour Pitt was there working on a film.

It’s believed he has been staying in Muriwai and was seen either arriving on set in a helicopter or driving to the studio in a black 4WD.

In March, shooting was under way in Queenstown, with the area stepping up as the backdrop for Alaska in the film.

The movie will tell the story of an ex-Navy Seal and his retired combat dog attempting to return to civilisation after a catastrophic accident deep in the wilderness.

Pitt’s production company Plan B is producing the film for Paramount Pictures.

Sources told the Herald’s Society Insider that Pitt has more security in tow than any film star has had previously while working in New Zealand.

Pitt reunites on the latest film with director David Ayer after they worked together on the 2014 World War II action blockbuster Fury. The producers are the Oscar-winning filmmaker Damien Chazelle of Whiplash and La La Land, and actress Olivia Hamilton.

