Hilary Duff announces she's pregnant with third child

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma already have one child together.

Actress Hilary Duff is pregnant with her third child.

The 33-year-old already has Luca, 8, with ex-husband Mike Comrie and Banks, 23 months, with Matthew Koma. The couple were married in an intimate backyard ceremony in 2019.

She revealed via Instagram that she's expecting another baby, posting a sweet video of her growing baby bump.

Alongside the video of Koma embracing her baby bump, Hilary wrote: "We are growing!!! Mostly me ... "

The actress' post prompted well-wishes from a number of her showbiz pals, including Lea Michele and Busy Philipps.

The former "Glee" star replied: "Yes!!!! Congratulations!! [love heart and stars emojis]."

Busy, 41, was similarly enthusiastic in her response to Hilary's announcement.

She wrote: "Woo!!! Congratulations mama!"

Duff gave birth to her first child when she was 24 and she initially found the experience to be quite "isolating".

However, she also admitted she'd always dreamed of having children.

"I'd say it was a little isolating in the beginning because I didn't have any friends that had babies yet. But I had been working for such a long time that it felt like a natural step for me and I always knew I wanted to be a mom.

"I always knew that was going to be my number one priority in life. So I felt ready on some fronts and a little scared on others, but I really only got scared once I was pregnant."

Hilary has always been open about her experience of pregnancy and although she admits motherhood is challenging, she also relishes it.

She said: "It's just this is what it is. It's messy and it's the best messiest thing ever."