Adele looks stunning in a new promo for Saturday Night Live

Pictured: (l-r) Musical guest H.E.R., host Adele, and Kate McKinnon during Promos in Studio 8H. Photo / Getty Images

Adele will be hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend, stirring anticipation on Friday when a teaser was released.

In the funny clip posted by the Saturday Night Live Twitter account, Adele stands beside music guest H.E.R and actress Kate McKinnon.

"Hi I'm Adele and I'm hosting SNL this week with musical guest H.E.R" she said underneath her mask.

The trio joked about which 'her' would be performing.

Host: Adele

Music: H.E.R.

However, fans couldn't get enough of how stunning Adele looked in the teaser.

"She looks so f***ing good omg," one fan wrote.

"She's gorgeous," wrote another.

"SHE LOOKS SO GOOD OMG," said a third fan, adding the crying emoji.

The NBC SNL Instagram account posted another teaser on Wednesday, sharing a photo of Adele preparing for her hosting duties.

Looking over a script, she wrote, "3 days to go."

Adele first announced that she would be hosting SNL last week.

Sharing a photo on her Instagram that read: "Oct 24. Adele. H.E.R," Adele captioned it: "Bloooooody hellllll I'm so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!

"I've always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it's 2020 right?

"It'll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election … which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn't possibly say no!

"I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can't wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all."

While Adele hasn't released an album since 2015, she has been the talk of the town due to her incredibly body transformation.

The star kept her fans up to date with her significant weight loss following her divorce from husband Simon Konecki last year.

It's safe to say that the world is ready for Adele to get back into the spotlight, hoping that maybe her appearance on SNL means a new album is on its way.

