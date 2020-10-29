Harry Styles leaves hilarious note for fan after his car broke down outside her home

It's official, Harry Styles is one of the coolest celebs around.
The 26-year-old British singer's car broke down this week, and as he waited for it to be repaired, he was invited into a stranger's home for a cup of tea.
That stranger's daughter, Theadora, happened to be a diehard fan of the One Direction star but unfortunately wasn't home at the time he popped in.
Read More
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Harry Styles postpones New Zealand tour date - NZ Herald
- Sleep with Harry Styles: Pop heart-throb offers new bedside service - NZ Herald
- Stevie Nicks on Harry Styles, Prince, Beyonce, and Tom Petty - NZ Herald
- Model from the 'Watermelon Sugar' music video called Harry Styles a 'consent king' - NZ Herald
So Styles left her an adorable note that read: "Theadora, my car broke down on your street and your dad's friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea. I'm devastated that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting soon. Treat people with kindness. All my love, Harry."
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Styles signed off the note saying he'd fed her fish, complete with a picture of him standing in her room feeding the fish.
The Watermelon Sugar singer also signed Theodora's copy of his Fine Line album, drawing a face mask and writing, "Theadora, Sending you all my love. I'm so sorry we missed each other. Until next time, Harry."
Theadora posted the pictures on her Instagram page which she has since turned to private.
Her bio now cheekily reads, "The fish is called Harry".
Styles fans freaked out over the missed encounter.