Supermodel Karlie Kloss expecting first child with Joshua Kushner

Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss are expecting their first child together. Photo / Getty Images

Supermodel Karlie Kloss just announced her pregnancy.

Kloss, 28, is expecting her first baby with husband Joshua Kushner, according to People.

A source close to the model told People she was "overjoyed" to be expecting her first baby in 2021.

The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary this month after tying the knot in a small ceremony in New York in 2018.

Kloss and Kushner, 35, whose brother Jared is married to Ivanka Trump, wed in front of fewer than 80 guests. Kloss' custom Dior gown took over 700 hours to create.

"The wedding was intimate and moving. The couple was beaming with happiness," a friend who went to the wedding told People magazine at the time.

And they extended their wedding celebrations into June 2019 with a Wyoming party including celebrity guests such as Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry.