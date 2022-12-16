The new trailer for the Barbie movie has been released online. Video / Warner Brothers

Barbie and Ken are ready to party.

A teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Greta Gerwig film dropped this morning and it’s nothing like you expected.

The one minute and 15 second clip was released this morning and begins with a voice over saying, “Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls, but the dolls have always and forever been baby dolls, until ...”

The scene then cuts to a giant-size Barbie – played by Margot Robbie – dressed in the iconic black and white swimsuit that the doll sported between 1959 and 1961.

Margot Robbie in Barbie. Photo / Warner Bros Pictures

Other appearances in the trailer include a shot of Ryan Gosling as Ken seemingly getting ready for a fight, as well as what look to be multiple dance sequences.

Despite the teaser trailer shedding some light on what viewers can expect from the film, the plot still remains unclear.

In May this year, rumours swirled that there will be more than one “Barbie” in the film and other stars - including Dua Lipa - will portray different versions of the Matell dolls in the live-action film.

New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan tweeted from the Cannes film festival that Gosling will play Ken but he won’t be the only one. Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa will also play versions of the doll.

For one, I’m hearing that Ryan Gosling is not the only Ken in the BARBIE film. Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa also play Kens — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 18, 2022

Fans have been kept in the dark when it comes to what exactly they can expect from the project, with plot details tightly under wraps. However, the Daily Mail reported earlier this year that insiders suggested there is a meta aspect to the story, adding that Will Ferrell will play a toy company CEO.

Meanwhile, Vulture reported the plot will be “a fish out of water” story about a doll who is ousted from toy society for not being perfect enough.

Robbie has also commented on what fans can expect from the film, with the Daily Mail quoting her as saying: “Something like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, ‘Oh Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is’, but our goal is to be like, ‘Whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different – the thing you didn’t know you wanted.’”

The film is set to be released mid-2023.