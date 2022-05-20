Dua Lipa will star alongside an A-list Hollywood cast in the upcoming Barbie film. Photo / Getty Images

Dua Lipa is adding another film to her acting resume.

The British singer has reportedly landed a big part in Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie film alongside a star-studded cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell and Saoirse Ronan.

A source told The Sun: "Dua is making waves in both music and movies. She really impressed in Argylle and word spread around Hollywood about how good she was.

"Although Argylle is a big film in its own right, Barbie will be a breakthrough part for Dua because there is so much hype around it.

"Dua is quickly proving there is far more to her than just being a pop star. She has an exciting future ahead of her in films."

The singer starred alongside Henry Cavill in a spy/thriller film called Argylle, which is set to be released later this year.

Margot Robbie is set to star as Barbie in the upcoming film. Photo / Getty Images

Barbie has been in the works for more than a decade after a series of failed attempts to turn the almost 60-year-old brand into a film franchise however it was confirmed in 2019 the project would go ahead with Margot Robbie being cast as Barbie.

Rumours have since swirled that there will be more than one "Barbie" in the film and other stars will portray different versions of the Matell dolls in the live-action film.

For one, I’m hearing that Ryan Gosling is not the only Ken in the BARBIE film. Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa also play Kens — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 18, 2022

Kyle Buchanan, a New York Times reporter tweeted from the Cannes film festival that Ryan Gosling will play Ken but he won't be the only one. Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa will also play versions of the doll.

Fans have been kept in the dark when it comes to what exactly they can expect from the project, with plot details being kept tightly under wraps. However, the Daily Mail has reported that insiders are suggesting there is a meta aspect to the story adding that Ferrell will play a toy company CEO.

Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa will play versions of Ken. Photo / Getty Images

While Vulture reported the plot will be "a fish out of water" story about a doll who is ousted from toy society for not being perfect enough.

Robbie has also commented on what fans can expect from the film with the Daily Mail quoting her as saying: "Something like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, 'Oh Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is', but our goal is to be like, 'Whatever you're thinking, we're going to give you something totally different – the thing you didn't know you wanted."

The film is set to be released mid 2023.