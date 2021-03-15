Grammys 2021: Highlights, performances and memorable moments

The Grammy Awards have wrapped for another year and, outrageous fashions aside, it really is all about the music and this year was a celebration of song, the joy of which contracts starkly with the difficult year that was 2020. These seven memorable moments will give everyone something to smile about.
7. Dynamite
K-Pop juggernaut BTS showed why they are one of the biggest bands in the world with a fun-filled performance of their track Dynamite. The seven-strong group were forced to stream their performance live from Seoul due to the pandemic. Earlier in the evening their fans were outraged when they missed out on a Grammy to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.
6. I Remember Everything
Country singer, Brandi Carlile, broke all of our hearts with her tribute to late singer-songwriter John Prine. Her beautifully simple, honest and stripped back cover of his song I Remember Everything made other, more elaborate perfomances look crass.
5. Don't stop Dua
Dua Lipa showed everyone why she has rocketed to fame in the last few years. Her performance was sensual and utterly joyful and it included her tracks Don't Stop Now and Levitating from her Grammy-nominated album Future Nostalgia, with a little help from rapper DaBaby.
4. Good Golly Bruno
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak were the perfect choice to pay tribute to the late, great Little Richard. Performing two of the late rock 'n' roll legend's famous tracks Good Golly Miss Molly and Long Tall Sally, Mars showed once again that everything he touches turns to gold. It was fun, energetic and poignant.
3. Megan is Savage
Megan Thee Stallion absolutely owned the stage during her live performance. The live rendition of her hit Savage was particularly insane, with cash flying and her amazing tap dancers selling the retro-meets-rap aesthetic perfectly.
2. Silk Sonic
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak performed for the first time as super duo Silk Sonic. The performance of their 70s-inspired track Leave the Door Open was as smooth as glass and one we will be watching over and over again.
1. W.A.P.
Controversial rap song, W.A.P., one of the biggest tracks of last year, was not put forward for a Grammy nomination, but that didn't stop the track's collaborators Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion performing it live on stage together for the first time. A gigantic stiletto double as a stripper pole and a gigantic bed decked out in satin sheets were the backdrops for the incredible performance that had host Trevor Noah almost in pieces. Whether you think W.A.P. is offensive or an important feminist anthem, it is impossible not to enjoy this performance.