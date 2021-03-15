Grammys 2021: Highlights, performances and memorable moments

Dua Lipa, who took home the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album, showed why she deserved it in a fun, fabulous live performance. Photo / Getty Images

The Grammy Awards have wrapped for another year and, outrageous fashions aside, it really is all about the music and this year was a celebration of song, the joy of which contracts starkly with the difficult year that was 2020. These seven memorable moments will give everyone something to smile about.

7. Dynamite

K-Pop juggernaut BTS showed why they are one of the biggest bands in the world with a fun-filled performance of their track Dynamite. The seven-strong group were forced to stream their performance live from Seoul due to the pandemic. Earlier in the evening their fans were outraged when they missed out on a Grammy to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.

6. I Remember Everything

Even if you hate country music you would have to have a heart of stone not to be moved by Brandi Carlile's tribute to late singer-songwriter John Prine. Photo / Getty Images

Country singer, Brandi Carlile, broke all of our hearts with her tribute to late singer-songwriter John Prine. Her beautifully simple, honest and stripped back cover of his song I Remember Everything made other, more elaborate perfomances look crass.

5. Don't stop Dua

Dua Lipa, who took home the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album, showed why she deserved it in a fun, fabulous live performance. Photo / Getty Images

Dua Lipa showed everyone why she has rocketed to fame in the last few years. Her performance was sensual and utterly joyful and it included her tracks Don't Stop Now and Levitating from her Grammy-nominated album Future Nostalgia, with a little help from rapper DaBaby.

4. Good Golly Bruno

Proving that he can do absolutely anything Bruno Mars joined Anderson .Paak on stage to pay an incredible tribute to the late, great, Little Richard. Photo / Getty Images

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak were the perfect choice to pay tribute to the late, great Little Richard. Performing two of the late rock 'n' roll legend's famous tracks Good Golly Miss Molly and Long Tall Sally, Mars showed once again that everything he touches turns to gold. It was fun, energetic and poignant.

3. Megan is Savage

Megan Thee Stallion somehow evokes a nostalic Diamonds are a Girl's Best Friend vibe in her ingredibly energetic live perfomance of Savage. Photo / Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion absolutely owned the stage during her live performance. The live rendition of her hit Savage was particularly insane, with cash flying and her amazing tap dancers selling the retro-meets-rap aesthetic perfectly.

2. Silk Sonic

THROWBACK SOUND: Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak as Silk Sonic perform “Leave the Door Open” at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/gyTb2SiFfL — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) March 15, 2021

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak performed for the first time as super duo Silk Sonic. The performance of their 70s-inspired track Leave the Door Open was as smooth as glass and one we will be watching over and over again.

1. W.A.P.

Cardi B joined Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion (and a giant stilleto) on stage to perform their hit W.A.P. and it was the most memorable moment of the night. Photo / Getty Images

Controversial rap song, W.A.P., one of the biggest tracks of last year, was not put forward for a Grammy nomination, but that didn't stop the track's collaborators Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion performing it live on stage together for the first time. A gigantic stiletto double as a stripper pole and a gigantic bed decked out in satin sheets were the backdrops for the incredible performance that had host Trevor Noah almost in pieces. Whether you think W.A.P. is offensive or an important feminist anthem, it is impossible not to enjoy this performance.