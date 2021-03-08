Billie Eilish granted restraining order from stalker who allegedly camped outside her house

Billie Eilish has been granted a five-year restraining order against a man who camped outside her family home. Photo / AP

Billie Eilish has reportedly been granted a restraining order against a stalker.

The Bad Guy singer won the five-year civil harassment restraining order after alleging that John Hearle was camping outside her family home in Los Angeles, according to E! News.

Eilish claimed that Hearle had perched on a fence to look into her house and that he made a threatening "throat-slitting" gesture towards her.

The 19-year-old singer had obtained a temporary restraining order against Hearle last month, which was reportedly extended last week as it had been due to expire.

According to legal documents, Eilish accused Hearle of frequently watching her enter and exit her home while saying indiscernible things in a "low and disturbing voice".

In a separate incident, Hearle allegedly sent the music star a letter that said: "You can't get what you want, unless what you want is to die for me ... You will die. What are you dying for?"

In her request for the restraining order, Eilish said: "I no longer feel safe going outside my home and enjoying basic physical exercise in my neighbourhood, as he could attempt to approach and hurt me. Every time I see him I just want to scream."

Eilish recently opened up about she feels more comfortable with fame after previously hating all aspects of life in the spotlight.

She said: "The parts I hated three years ago, those are the parts that I'm digging now.

"Fame, in general, I used to just despise it, I hated everything about it. I hated being recognised, I hated not being able to go out, I hated not being able to post a place because then people would show up at.

"And I felt stupid, because I had this thing that's really cool, people would kill for, and I didn't like it at all.

"When I say I love fame, it's just I think we should be aware we have an incredible thing that we get to do."