Taylor Swift calls out Netflix show Ginny and Georgia for 'sexist joke'

Taylor Swift has slammed a new Netflix TV show for a joke about her that she has labelled "deeply sexist".

Taking to Twitter, the Lover singer posted a screenshot of a line from the show Ginny and Georgia, a new show about a teenager and her young at heart mother who tries to impress her daughter's friends.

"Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back," Swift posted.

"How about we stop degrading hard-working women by defining this horse s*** as funny."

The line in the first episode of the show said: "What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift."

Swift, whose documentary Miss Americana is hosted on the streaming platform, called out Netflix for including the joke about her when the film covers how she felt dealing with jokes from tabloids about her love life.

She said during an interview in Miss Americana: "I'm trying to be as educated as possible on how to respect people, on how to de-program the misogyny in my own brain. Toss it out, reject it, and resist it."

A fan of Swift wrote: "The fact that platforms like @netflix continue to use Taylor swift as a punchline for misogynistic and sexist comments, which might I add, would never be made about a male, is the reason we continue to take 3 steps backward for every step forward in feminism."

While many leaped to Swift's defence, some fans of the Netflix show believed the joke wasn't offensive when viewed in context. Some pointed out the stars of the show were unfairly targeted by Swift's fans after the Evermore singer shared her post.

"Ginny and Georgia is a great show and it does shine light on feminism," a Twitter user shared. The user argued other shows contain sexist lines, and Ginny and Georgia was just one example.

Netflix has yet to respond publicly to Swift's Twitter post.

In 2013, comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the Golden Globes and called out Swift in their opening monologue, and said the musician needed some "time out" from dating.

Swift later responded in an interview with Vanity Fair, Buzzfeed reports.

"For a female to write about her feelings, and then be portrayed as some clingy, insane, desperate girlfriend in need of making you marry her and have kids with her, I think that's taking something that potentially should be celebrated…and turning it and twisting it into something that is frankly a little sexist."