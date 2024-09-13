Beatriz Romilly as Woman in the play Girls & Boys. Photo / Jinki Cambronero

Her charm immediately wraps you into a safe space – then it feels like the rug is pulled hard and fast from under your feet as harmful masculine tropes take your hand and walk you to a tragedy. We learn fast that this Woman With A Story To Tell is a Londoner from a working-class background. Her personality is infectious – and bloody hilarious. Despite her hard shell, Romilly’s character so openly invites you into her vulnerability, and you see what drives her. She has a way of disarming you. It’s like you’ve met her before.

The show begins with the woman telling the audience, who didn’t need to pretend they were not there, how she met her husband. What ensues is what you would expect for a “perfectly nuclear family”. Passion, marriage, buying a home, kids, exhaustion. Despite the mundanity of domestic life, the woman’s fiery passion for a career – the way she fought to get her job as the PA to the assistant of a development director in documentary film-making in a hilarious scene and her bravery to say what she actually feels (”It was dirty, messy and slaggy”) – was exciting.

But when the marriage started to fall apart, it wasn’t entirely a surprise. Without revealing too much, Kelly’s script powerfully provokes the masculine psyche in a way that leaves you without a doubt the husband is a catastrophe in the making.

Girls & Boys is presented by the Auckland Theatre Company. Photo / Jinki Cambronero

Girls & Boys is all about the story. From Tracy Grant Lord’s starkly minimalistic set and costume design to the poignant lighting work by Filament Eleven 11′s Rachel Marlow and Bradley Gledhill, everything was stripped back in a compounding effect that volumised what Romilly’s character wanted to tell you. The creative use of the revolving stage, and the soft, ethereal music composition by Victoria Kelly and Te Aihe Butler’s sound design allowed a seamless passing of time and scenes, which gave the solo show the flexibility it needed.

Despite occasional waves of discomfort from harrowing themes, the creatives made sure there was nowhere to run – they needed us to listen. But running often is the knee-jerk reaction in the face of matrimonial despair. You could easily mimic this story that appears ordinary yet is anything but to what any of us can – and do – experience in the real world.

And, perhaps, that was always the point.





What: Girls & Boys

Who: Written by Dennis Kelly, presented by Auckland Theatre Company

Where and when: ASB Waterfront Theatre until September 22





Varsha Anjali is a multimedia journalist for the Herald. Based in Auckland, she covers travel, theatre and more.





Where to get help

• Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

• What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

• Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)

• Helpline: Need to talk? Call or text 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111