Butler is no stranger to sharing his relationships with the public as he has previously dated a slew of A-listers including Jennifer Aniston and Naomi Campbell.

Despite this, his most recent relationship was relatively under the radar with interior designer, Morgan Brown, 50.

The former couple were understood to have been together for the better part of a decade after meeting in 2014, however they were known to be on and off, first splitting in 2016 before rekindling their love the following year.

They were understood to have split again in 2020 with the Scottish actor telling Daily Mail at the time, “I went through a break-up during corona so I lost a loved one in a different way, and that’s been very hard, much harder than I thought.”

Gerard Butler has previously dated Jennifer Aniston (left) and Morgan Brown. Photo / Getty Images

By April 2021, they were seen kissing in public and again in January 2023. It’s unclear when their most recent split occurred.

Meanwhile, Lane appears to have kept her past romances out of the spotlight, instead choosing to put her career front and centre.

Daily Mail reported the Sports Illustrated star first began modelling at 16, however, she took a break from the industry to study holistic health and trained to become a certified holistic health coach.

In addition to her modelling, Lane - who is usually based in New York, has dabbled in acting and appeared in the Justice League films.