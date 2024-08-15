Nothing quite entertains like a real-life drama unfolding before our eyes, along with big TV personalities to add sparks to the blaze.

But while schadenfreude may play a big part in our weekly tune-ins, we remain engulfed in the beloved format for the real-life lessons we can learn from it. Betrayal, scandal and drama are communicated through a lens that mixes entertainment and enlightenment in one sitting - and says a lot about the watcher, too.

Whether dating shows are your cup of tea or you’re a real estate buff, here’s a completely biased guide to what your favourite series says about you.

Family is everything and you’d do anything for them. But while blood is thicker than water, your friends are the family you choose and always come first. You are the “mum” of the group, the cheerleader in the stands and the emergency contact in all your friends’ phonebooks. You are dependable, motivating and will always make sure the girls are okay on a night out. You may own an inordinate amount of Lululemon, with the Frank Green bottle to match, hot-girl walks are your cardio and you are always down for a phone call debrief.

Go-to drink: Always a glass of bubbles (or a martini, Kris style)

Star sign: Leo

You can watch The Kardashians on Disney Plus.

The Kardashians. Photo / Hulu

You’re a social butterfly but have a penchant for drama. You love going out, grabbing dinner and going on weekend getaways, so long as there’s an ex in attendance or your arch-enemy is in the vicinity. You’re always wearing the latest trend, eating at the coolest restaurants and no doubt have a thriving TikTok account - the spotlight is your favourite place to be. But while you may be a little bit of a gossip, you’d rather die than mug off your pals. You’re fiercely loyal and people know not to cross you or your loved ones.

Go-to drink: A tequila sunrise

Star sign: Gemini

You can watch Love Island on Neon and TVNZ

Love Island season 10 cast. Photo / TVNZ

You’re mysterious, intriguing and love listening to true crime podcasts. You’re extremely independent, love doing things your way and always leave people guessing - why would you want to put all your cards on the table? You’re a big bookworm and can’t bare the social media sphere, which sees you delete your apps frequently and go on social media cleanses every month. You may seem innocent and vanilla on the outside but you probably have a mysterious side.

Go-to drink: Gin and Tonic

Star sign: Scorpio

You can watch Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up on TVNZ.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard. Photo / Lifetime

You’re a self-acclaimed globetrotter rarely in the country and always up for a spontaneous adventure. Living out of a backpack is your forte and you love jetting off on a whim. You have a journal filled with crazy experiences. But travelling isn’t just about the places you go, it’s about the people you meet. You love making new friends.

Go-to drink: Piña colada

Star sign: Taurus

You can watch Below Deck on Netflix.

Below Deck Down Under's Kiwi star Aesha Scott.

Everybody knows you are the life of the party. You never say no to a night on the town, and the dancefloor is your preferred setting. You are a self-acclaimed expert drink maker and love a DMC (deep meaningful chat) in the girls’ bathroom. When you’re not dancing the night away, you’re bringing your optimistic flair and creative ideas to the office - and love a workplace romance. The words “work hard, play harder” are your creed, you have a vibrant energy that can’t be matched and you live every day like it’s your last.

Go-to drink: Vodka straight

Star sign: Leo or Scorpio

You can watch Vanderpump Rules on Netflix

Vanderpump Rules. Photo / Bravo

You are a hopeless romantic - everything you do is for love - but sometimes your heart can get you into hot water. You often find yourself falling for people you shouldn’t and may have no doubt had a crush on your best friend’s boyfriend at some point. On the weekend you’re either curled up on the couch watching a rom-com or going on dates with your charming suitors. Your love language is gift-giving and you love romanticising everything you do - from walks to the park to solo coffee pickups.

Go-to drink: A Savvy B on the rocks

Star sign: Pisces and Libra

You can watch The Bachelor on TVNZ

Ambition is your second name - you’re always on that grind and working towards success. People may say you’re money orientated, but that’s not true; you like nice things and you work hard for them. You drink your coffee black, you love a good power suit and you have an obsessive relationship with your Sharesies account. Getting into the property market is your main prerogative and, until you get there, you’re putting your head down and your money where your mouth is.

Go-to drink: A scotch

Star sign: Leo or Capricorn

You can watch Selling Sunset on Netflix

The agents of Selling Sunset. Photo / Netflix

You’re quirky, fun and like to take the road less travelled - why would you want to go where everybody else has been? You’re not one to do things by the rules and love an underdog story. But while you’re a bit of an oddball, you’re a pretty tough cookie and stick things out no matter how hard they get. You love a socks and sandals combo, a two-for-one deal and sip and paint night, and when it comes to relationships, you always have the wildest meeting stories.

Go-to drink: A Bloody Mary

Star sign: Libra or Cancer

You can watch Married At First Sight on ThreeNow

Married at First Sight New Zealand. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery. Illustration / NZ Herald



