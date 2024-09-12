Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

From ASB bank worker to CrossFit coach to opera star: Joel Amosa’s life-changing transformation

Joanna Wane
By
Senior Feature Writer Lifestyle Premium·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Joel Amosa in training for his upcoming role in Verdi's Rigoletto. Photo / Dean Purcell

Joel Amosa in training for his upcoming role in Verdi's Rigoletto. Photo / Dean Purcell

Opera singer Joel Amosa, who’s performing with NZ Opera in a production of Rigoletto this month, on his secret superpower - and why he does it all for his kids.

Joel Amosa can bench-press his

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment