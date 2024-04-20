Baritone Joel Amosa will perform in NZ Opera’s production of Mansfield Park by Jonathan Dove, playing on April 21 in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, Auckland-based opera singer Joel Amosa takes us on a tour of his top places.

Favourite beach?

Maraetai Beach. It’s low-key and close to home.

Favourite brunch spot?

Percy’s, out by the airport. Their waffles are ON.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Sam Woo Vietnamese, Ōtāhuhu.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

CrossFit South Auckland / Brown Pride for a good sweat. Earn the treats.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Denny’s, Manukau. Buffalo wings + Millenium burger, hot fudge sundae or Oreo Shake a must.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Wild Bean BP station, Manukau. XL Almond Hot chocolate with hazelnut shot. You’re welcome.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Toby’s, Manurewa. Special #8 add on fried bread and raw fish.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Auckland Botanical Gardens - Totara Park. If you know you know, the steps of doom.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Auckland Town Hall, among the best acoustics in the world! I love performing there.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Reduced to Clear, Manukau - all the snacks you can ask for, in bulk.

Baritone Joel Amosa performs in NZ Opera’s production of Mansfield Park by Jonathan Dove, playing on April 21 in Auckland. www.nzopera.com







