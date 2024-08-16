Pledger hung his head as Foster said the actor continued to blame the victim for the violence.

Last month, Pledger pleaded guilty to charges of recklessly causing injury and unlawful assault, relating to two attacks on a woman in March.

The court was told the woman called police at 1.35am on March 25 amid fears for Pledger’s mental health, with the line disconnecting after she said, “he’s here”.

Officers arrived 15 minutes later to find the woman injured and unable to get off the floor.

She was taken to hospital where doctors observed multiple bruises to her face and neck, with “diamond-shaped” bruising on her cheek matching the sole of Pledger’s shoe.

Orpheus Pledger pleaded guilty last month to charges of recklessly causing injury and unlawful assault. Photo / Instagram

A motion-capture camera screwed into a light bulb captured part of the attack, with Pledger seen dragging the woman by the hair and stomping on her head.

The court was told Pledger had previously assaulted the same woman on March 1, punching and kicking her when she confronted him about his drug use and erratic behaviour.

He was released on bail in late April to undergo a medical assessment but fled after waiting in the Royal Melbourne Hospital for 6.5 hours, prompting a manhunt.

Nursing staff later described him as “quite elevated” and told police he had said he was going to “kill”.

Pledger was rearrested in the Melbourne suburb of Reservoir on April 25 and returned to custody.

He was then released on bail to live with his jazz musician father in northern Victoria in July after his lawyer argued it was prejudicial for Pledger to remain in custody for more than the 97 days he’d racked up.

Foster had expected to sentence the former TV star on July 3, but instead said it was appropriate to adjourn the case for six weeks to allow community corrections to prepare a report into Pledger’s “complex needs”.

Last month, lawyer Justin MacCuspie told the court his client had fallen in with a bad crowd after he was rejected last minute from a role in the US series The 100.

He said Pledger’s recreational drug use had escalated during this period and his mental health had deteriorated.

“He certainly feels terrible for what has happened and the impact it’s had,” MacCuspie said.

“Overall, in my submission, he’s done everything he possibly can to prove to your Honour he’s addressing the underlying causes that brought him before the court.”

The lawyer claimed Pledger still had work to do but was in the early stages of rebuilding his life.

But Foster said it was now known Pledger began using drugs six years earlier and denied missing out on The 100 had a significant impact, saying, “it’s just what happens”.

Pledger, the court was told, had denied he was using drugs during the offending and claimed he just wasn’t thinking straight.

Orpheus Pledger was sentenced to seven months' imprisonment. Photo / NCA

Foster said he was “certain” the actor had been using drugs at the time, and found it difficult to reconcile what was said at the plea hearing with recent reports.

“It now transpires you mostly minimise your involvement and blame the victim,” he said.

“Your mental health deteriorated because of drugs rather than any underlying issue.

“Society is completely fed up with violence … fed up with male violence against women.”

Pledger began acting at age 9 in commercials and on the children’s series Silversun before landing a stint on Neighbours in 2011.

He would later take the role of Mason Morgan in Home and Away from 2016 to 2019 and most recently appeared as a contestant on SAS Australia in 2022.

Pledger was sentenced to seven months’ imprisonment and ordered to be placed on a 12-month community corrections order upon his release.

Foster said he understood Pledger would appeal the sentence and seek bail pending the appeal.

How to get help:

If you’re in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people. Scream for help so your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you. Don’t stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it’s not your fault. Violence is never okay.

Where to go for help or more information:

• Women’s Refuge: Crisis line – 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843 (available 24/7)

• Shine: Helpline – 0508 744 633 (available 24/7)

• It’s Not Ok: Family violence information line - 0800 456 450

• Shakti: Specialist services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and children.

• Crisis line – 0800 742 584 (available 24/7)

• Ministry of Justice: For information on family violence

• Te Kupenga Whakaoti Mahi Patunga: National Network of Family Violence Services

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men’s violence towards women.

How to hide your visit:

If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you’re worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you’ve been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link here to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also has a section that outlines this process.