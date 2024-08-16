A motion-capture camera screwed into a light bulb captured part of the attack, with Pledger seen dragging the woman by the hair and stomping on her head.
The court was told Pledger had previously assaulted the same woman on March 1, punching and kicking her when she confronted him about his drug use and erratic behaviour.
He was released on bail in late April to undergo a medical assessment but fled after waiting in the Royal Melbourne Hospital for 6.5 hours, prompting a manhunt.
Nursing staff later described him as “quite elevated” and told police he had said he was going to “kill”.
Pledger was rearrested in the Melbourne suburb of Reservoir on April 25 and returned to custody.
He was then released on bail to live with his jazz musician father in northern Victoria in July after his lawyer argued it was prejudicial for Pledger to remain in custody for more than the 97 days he’d racked up.
Foster had expected to sentence the former TV star on July 3, but instead said it was appropriate to adjourn the case for six weeks to allow community corrections to prepare a report into Pledger’s “complex needs”.
Last month, lawyer Justin MacCuspie told the court his client had fallen in with a bad crowd after he was rejected last minute from a role in the US series The 100.
