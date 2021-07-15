Orpheus Pledger, former Home and away star, charged with drug possession of ice, Valium

Home and Away star Orpheus Pledger has been charged with two counts of drug possession. Photo / NCA

A former Home and Away star has been hauled into court on drug charges.

Orpheus Pledger appeared in the Melbourne Magistrates Court yesterday on two counts of drug possession.

Police allege he was caught with half a gram of methylamphetamine, also known as ice, in Prahran on February 19 this year.

He also allegedly had 30 tablets of Diazepam, more widely known as Valium, without a prescription.

Orpheus Pledger starred in Neighbours and Home and Away among other shows. Photo / Instagram

He has not yet pleaded to the charges.

Pledger appeared as Noah Parkin on Neighbours before winning hearts as Mason Morgan on Home and Away.

He has also been seen on the small screen in TV shows Silversun, CrashBurn, The Secret Life Of Us, and in the TV movie Schapelle.

His character Mason Morgan was killed off in 2019 when Pledger decided to leave the show.

Morgan was shot by a gang in a siege when they took over the hospital where he worked.

Pledger recently revealed on Instagram that he plans to start DJ-ing and has been making electronic music.