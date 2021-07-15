Orpheus Pledger, former Home and away star, charged with drug possession of ice, Valium

A former Home and Away star has been hauled into court on drug charges.
Orpheus Pledger appeared in the Melbourne Magistrates Court yesterday on two counts of drug possession.
Police allege he was caught with half a gram of methylamphetamine, also known as ice, in Prahran on February 19 this year.
He also allegedly had 30 tablets of Diazepam, more widely known as Valium, without a prescription.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
He has not yet pleaded to the charges.
Pledger appeared as Noah Parkin on Neighbours before winning hearts as Mason Morgan on Home and Away.
Read More
- Actor pleads guilty to attempted child endangerment - NZ Herald
- Australian socialite and reality TV star Brynne Edelsten vows to 'vigorously fight' drugs charg...
- The Chase Australia star Andrew O'Keefe arrested in Sydney, charged with domestic violence - NZ...
- Drake Bell has revealed he's been married and has a child amid criminal charges - NZ Herald
He has also been seen on the small screen in TV shows Silversun, CrashBurn, The Secret Life Of Us, and in the TV movie Schapelle.
His character Mason Morgan was killed off in 2019 when Pledger decided to leave the show.
Morgan was shot by a gang in a siege when they took over the hospital where he worked.
Pledger recently revealed on Instagram that he plans to start DJ-ing and has been making electronic music.