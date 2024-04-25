Orpheus Pledger starred in Neighbours and Home and Away among other shows. Photo / Instagram

Orpheus Pledger starred in Neighbours and Home and Away among other shows. Photo / Instagram

After a public appeal, police have found actor Orpheus Pledger who has starred in popular television programmes including SAS Australia and Home and Away.

A former Home and Away star has been arrested after he failed to appear in court for an assault matter.

Orpheus Pledger appeared on the popular soap from 2016 until 2019 and notched up stints on SAS Australia in 2022 and Neighbours in 2011.

Victoria Police announced a warrant had been issued for the 30-year-old’s arrest on Wednesday.

He was arrested on Thursday afternoon, a police spokeswoman confirmed.

Pledger had been said to frequent Northcote in Melbourne’s inner north and surrounding areas.

The alleged assault is said to have taken place on March 25 when police attended a call from a home in Melbourne’s suburbs at 1.35am. A woman was taken to hospital with bruising on her neck and minor lacerations on her cheek.

The footage of the assault was shown in court, after which Magistrate Justin Foster said, “It’s reasonably clear that he stomped on [the woman’s] head.”

The 25-second clip allegedly shows the accused approaching the woman before grabbing her and pulling her to the ground before stomping on her head. It has also been alleged that bruising on the woman’s face matches the soles of a pair of shoes belonging to Pledger.

The actor made a name for himself appearing in a string of popular Australian television shows over two decades.

This began aged 8 in 2001 with a spot on The Secret Life of Us and he had roles on Blue Heelers, McLeod’s Daughters and House Husbands.

Pledger’s most recent appearance was on SAS Australia in 2022 but he left the reality programme after just two days.

Additional reporting NZ Herald