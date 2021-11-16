Former Home And Away star Orpheus Pledger on six-month diversion plan for drug possession

The former Home and Away actor has been charged with drug possession. Photo / Supplied

A former Home And Away hunk who was nabbed with drugs has been ordered to be of good behaviour for six months and thank the officer who charged him.

Orpheus Pledger did not appear before the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday for the brief hearing where he was placed on a diversion programme.

The 28-year-old was charged with possessing half a gram of methylamphetamine, also known as ice, in Prahran on February 19 this year.

He was also charged with possessing 30 tablets of Diazepam, more widely known as Valium, without a prescription.

The former soap star accepted responsibility over the charges but did not enter a plea as part of the programme, which allows low level offending to be spared a criminal record.

Magistrate Tim Bourke ordered the actor to be of good behaviour for six months, donate $150 to the court fund and complete a drug awareness course.

He must abide by the conditions before the charges are discharged, the court was told.

His lawyer Carmela Pezzimenti, said he was previously placed on a diversion programme in 2015, when he was 21, but details of those allegations were not raised in court.

She said Pledger was only 21 at the time, was unrepresented and there was a "great deal of confusion" around it. There were also no longer records available.

His character Mason Morgan was killed off in 2019 when Pledger decided to leave the show.

Morgan was shot by a gang in a siege when they took over the hospital where he worked.

Pledger recently revealed on Instagram that he plans to start DJing and has been making electronic music.