Nurses at the hospital described him as “quite elevated” and heard him muttering that he was going to “kill”.
Pledger pleaded guilty to charges including recklessly causing injury and unlawful assault and was sentenced to seven months imprisonment to be followed by a 12-month community corrections order.
But after re-hearing the evidence on appeal, Judge Michael Tinney found recognising the 97 days Pledger spent on remand as time served and a “far lengthier and tougher” community corrections order would meet the sentencing objectives.
He told Pledger the violence on display in the video was condemned “in the strongest terms” but clearly occurred in the context of his declining mental health.
“It is disturbing, it is serious and it’s pretty incredible that you would conduct yourself in this way,” he said.
“It’s you, it’s not an actor, it’s you doing that to your victim.”
Pledger nodded as Judge Tinney said it appeared to him there was a link between his drug use and his deteriorating mental health.
“It seems, if I may say, so the last couple of years you have been drifting … that coincides with the use of drugs,” the judge said.
Judge Tinney said the most recent report from Pledger’s bail monitors noted several concerning issues.
Pledger, the report noted, had missed several appointments in the past month and was exhibiting behavioural changes, including being overly talkative, speaking off topic, grandiosity and euphoria, and had self-adjusted his medication.
He denied he had relapsed into drug use, the court was told, but had not been tested.
Judge Tinney said he was “deeply troubled” by the development, noting a forensic psychologist had found Pledger was at an increased risk of reoffending if he relapsed into drug use.
“His relevant functioning had deteriorated to the extent it’s described as concerning,” he said.
“I don’t know if you’re using illicit drugs, but I do know there’s been a significant deterioration in the lead-up to this court case.”