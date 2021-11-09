Footage of Adele helping fans at her shows resurface in the wake of Astroworld tragedy

Clips of Adele pausing her concerts to help fans have gone viral in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy. Photo / AP

In the wake of the Astroworld tragedy, footage has resurfaced from other artists who paused their concerts when they witnessed chaos on stage.

Eight people were killed during Travis Scott's Houston show over the weekend and videos went viral on social media showing fans begging crew and the rapper to stop the show.

Officials are yet to release the individuals' cause of death and at least a dozen remain in hospital.

Two clips showing Adele performing live have gone viral, and show the Easy On Me singer stopping her concert to make sure people in the crowd were okay.

One video shared on TikTok showed the singer about to take the stage in Sydney.

"I'm so so sorry but someone got hurt and I have to check they're okay," she said, speaking through tears and apologising for ruining "the surprise" but she wanted to make sure her fan was alright.

And in 2011, Adele brought her concert to a halt for the same reason.

"Stop, stop, stop — someone's fainted again. Excuse me, medic, right in the middle," she said on stage in London.

"Can you see? Can someone act like they care, please? Someone's fainted over there," she added.

Clips of Harry Styles and Linkin Park show the artists acting in a similar way to Adele - immediately ensuring their fans were safe at their shows.

Travis Scott should watch this clip of Chester Bennington of Linkin Park handling a crowd pic.twitter.com/JWcfhcdeTa — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) November 7, 2021

Many have criticised Travis Scott for not stopping his concert and noticing the crowd surging.

In a video shared to his social media accounts in the aftermath of the tragedy, Scott said he was "devastated" and that he was unaware of the dangers in the crowd during the show.

"Any time I could make out, you know, anything that's going on, you know, I just stopped my show and, you know, helped them get the help they need," he said.