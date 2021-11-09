Alec Baldwin's daughter goes on rant about deadly Astroworld show

Eight people were killed following a deadly crowd surge at Travis Scott's Astroworld show at the weekend. Photo / Getty Images

Ireland Baldwin has addressed Travis Scott's deadly Astroworld show outrage and compared it to the reaction her famous father received following the fatal Rust shooting.

The 26-year-old model went on Instagram to defend Scott, blaming "misinformation" and "twisted cancel culture bulls**t" for the current criticism, however, she later added he "incites the rage" at his concerts which are known to be violent.

In her multiple posts about the tragic event, Baldwin said "First, you were armoury/stunt co-ordination pros when it came to the horrific tragedy involving my dad."

Last month the model's famous father accidentally shot dead Rust cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.

She continued to say "And now Travis Scott is demonic because he ALLOWED people to die at his show?"

The rant was saved by The Daily Mail before Baldwin deleted the posts. She was seen to write a caption over a picture of an unmade bed insisting, "But it's not Travis Scott's fault."

"Any musician would validate that you can't see or hear anyone up there. Especially when wearing in-ear monitors."

Following on by saying, "C'mon people … do a little research before you go spewing cancel culture bulls**t."

"People lost their children at this show and you've got say is that Travis Scott's music is demonic and be [sic] belongs in prison? Jesus,"

In a separate Instagram story, the model wrote "Maybe we should stick to what we actually know, stop making assumptions, stop spreading misinformation, and educate ourselves on things we know nothing about."

Ireland Baldwin has expressed her opinion on the deadly Astroworld show, comparing it to her father's fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Rust film. Photo / Getty Images

When Baldwin seemed to be finished her rant she posted another story that contradicted her earlier statement, "I am in no way defending Travis Scott because honestly, I don't know him or care personally."

"I've been to two of his shows. I watched people get carried out on stretchers with head injuries and from ODs." And continued on to say "He incites the rage. No doubt about that."

The model deleted all the stories from her account except for one which explained the sudden backtrack of opinion. "Deleted my posts for one reason – people on the internet are scary and so misinformed."

Alec Baldwin and wife, Hilaria, speak for the first time regarding the accidental shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Photo / Getty Images

"All that matters are the families of those who died in the Astroworld tragedy. My heart breaks for them. The point I was trying to make was stop rage-blaming.

"Make informed opinions and posts. So many people are at fault. Not just one person,"

Eight people, aged between 14 and 27 years old died after a deadly crowd surge at the Astroworld show, which also left many others injured.

The tragic turn of events at the show has led to Travis Scott and guest rapper, Drake being sued.