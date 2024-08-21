Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Food and whānau: Julie Zhu’s doco series Takeout Kids returns for season two

Joanna Wane
By
Senior Feature Writer Lifestyle Premium·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Priyan Patel, 5, helps out in his uncle's Sandringham dairy and has his first week at school in the second season of the documentary series Takeout Kids. Photo / Julie Zhu

Priyan Patel, 5, helps out in his uncle's Sandringham dairy and has his first week at school in the second season of the documentary series Takeout Kids. Photo / Julie Zhu

Director Julie Zhu talks about finding the beauty in everyday moments in the second season of her fly-on-the-wall documentary series Takeout Kids.

A boy at school has a crush on Kyla Dang. It’s unrequited, though.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment