Māori Samoan dancer joins K-Pop superstars Blackpink on world tour

Wellington-born dancer Isaiah Reid is gearing up to join global pop sensation Blackpink on their world tour next month.

But Reid is no stranger to the Blackpink stage, having performed in their headlining act at the world-renowned music festival Coachella in April.

“To be able to be part of a headlining performance is crazy. Coachella is colourful and vibrant, there are thousands of people. The adrenaline is an amazing feeling,” says the 24-year-old dancer and model.

From a Christian background, Reid, who descends from Ngāti Porou and the village of Falelatai in Samoa, feels fortunate to have the support of his whānau to become a creative.

“I’ve been blessed with parents who love me unconditionally. They support all of our dreams,” says Reid, who is the middle child of five siblings.

He found his love for dance as a kid in church watching his mum and her friends perform at Sunday services. He says his upbringing was healthy and loving, giving him a strong foundation as he paves a career path overseas.

“We are always walking in our faith. Being kind. In the industry dancers are the lowest paid, so there are definitely people that look down on us. But it’s important to treat people how we would want to be treated.”

At 24 years old, Reid has an impressive resume that spans over 13 years. From competing with the country’s most celebrated dance group, The Royal Family, to globetrotting around world stages supporting artists like Mariah Carey, Six60, L.A.B, Cai Kun, and Jess B, Reid says he hasn’t “made it” yet but knows he is on the right path.

“I’m a person who believes in timing. I’ve wanted these opportunities for years but back then I don’t think I would have been ready for it.”

Under the management of 3WJ+Boy Agency, Red 11 Models and as of recently Clear Talent Group based in Los Angeles California, Reid has branched out into TV ads for Taco Bell and BNZ whilst also being a part of Netflix’s American fantasy drama ‘Sweet Tooth’, filmed across Aotearoa.

In his career, he acknowledges fellow dancers and choreographers Kiel Tutin, Todd Williamson, and Parris Goebel, the undisputed queen of the Aotearoa dance scene, for supporting his journey. He encourages up-and-coming Māori and Pasifika dancers to stay hungry and keep a safety net of supporters for when times get tough.

“Tall poppy syndrome is how we come across really humble, but there’s a line between that and knowing your self-worth, believing in your capabilities.

“We tend to base our success off what our peers are doing trust yourself and your journey. Trust the process.”

Reid’s next journey will see him relocate from Auckland to Los Angeles to add to his repertoire, and ultimately fulfill every professional dancers dream of touring with Beyoncé.

“Anything is possible.”

