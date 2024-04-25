Christopher Luxon blasts Debbie Ngarewa-Packer’s claim of misogynistic demotions

Melissa Lee, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, Christopher Luxon and Penny Simmonds. Image / Whakaata Māori

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer has called Christopher Luxon’s stripping of Melissa Lee’s and Penny Simmonds’ portfolios “misogyny”, a claim he outright rejects.

Melissa Lee was removed from both her Media and Communications portfolio and from Cabinet following months of turmoil in the news media industry, which saw dozens of roles cut at TVNZ and the collapse of Newshub.

Penny Simmonds was also removed as the minister responsible for the Ministry of Disabled People.

Paul Goldsmith and Louise Upston will assume these portfolios, respectively.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday night, Ngarewa-Packer came out swinging in the wake of Luxon’s surprise reshuffle.

She called it “the worst treatment of two female ministers in [five] months by a male PM than ever seen before”.

“While I didn’t like their politics (at all), as a wahine I feel for them and their whānau, they have been totally denigrated.”

Ngarewa-Packer went on to say Luxon “smelt weakness” and removed them instead of providing support, questioning where National’s senior ministers were and why they weren’t helping.

“We never saw this treatment from Luxon when male deputy and coalition partners continuously spoke out of term, instead they had a ‘talking to’.

Ngarewa-Packer called the move “misogyny”, saying “the PM has humiliated these women, stripped them bare and left nothing for them to salvage, such contempt”.

“Ka aroha I hope them & their families are being supported well.”

Speaking to media, both Lee and Simmonds said they backed Christopher Luxon’s decision.

Luxon responds: ‘Ridiculous and without merit’

Despite Luxon’s busy Anzac Day schedule, the Prime Minister’s office issued a statement yesterday to Te Ao Māori News, outright denying that misogyny was the case at all.

“The Prime Minister absolutely rejects the comments, which are frankly ridiculous and without merit.

“Both Melissa Lee and Penny Simmonds retain the Prime Minister’s confidence and remain valued members of the Government.

“They will continue to make significant contributions in their existing portfolios, as will the many other female ministers in the coalition Government.”