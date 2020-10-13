Kiwi choreographer receives thousands of death threats, homophobic slurs from K-pop fans

A New Zealand choreographer has received thousands of death threats and homophobic abuse from K-pop fans all because they didn't like one of his dance routines.

Kiel Tutin, a high-profile Auckland-based choreographer, became a global trending topic on Twitter after fans of South Korean group Blackpink lashed out over their latest single, Lovesick girls.

The 24-year-old was subjected to thousands of vile messages, some of which said they hoped he would die.

In a heartbreaking video, Tutin said he opened Twitter to find "25,000 faceless accounts telling me to die".

Some of the messages took aim at his sexuality while others abused him for being white.

The openly gay choregrapher detailed some of the horrific abuse while calling out trolls for their disgusting messages.

"I opened Twitter to see thousands and thousands of messages saying [the choreography] sucks, obviously insults, and making fake images of me being racist and saying that I should die and death threats," he said.

"And whatever else the kids are doing these days.

"It's crazy to me that there's so many people that think that's okay and putting that much negativity out online."

Tutin defended the dance choreography, explaining only 20 per cent of his routine was used, while the group's Korean record label handled the rest.

"Which we've grown to accept with these K-pop companies because they'll contact multiple choreographers and they have in-house choreographers that change it and make their own decisions about what the artist should be doing."

Tutin used his video response to criticise K-pop fans who put artists on a pedestal before slamming them when they put a foot wrong.

"I just don't think it's wise putting people on such a high pedestal and then pushing down everyone around them. That's not the way to succeed," he said.

Tutin's work previously caught the eye of Jennifer Lopez and was asked to help choreograph Lopez's dancers for her 2018 Calibash performance.

Just weeks later he was producing more material for Lopez's Super Bowl Saturday performance.

The 24-year-old also previously choreographed for Jolin Tsai, "the Britney Spears of China".