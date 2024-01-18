Heading to the Foo Fighters this month? Here's everything you need to know. Photo / Brett Schewitz

The last time Foo Fighters took to the stage in Aotearoa was at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium in 2018, it was pouring with rain, and the late Taylor Hawkins got two drum solos.

Now the 15-time Grammy-winning band are mere hours away from touching down in New Zealand without their beloved drummer for the first time. It’s bittersweet but welcome news for long-time Kiwi fans who have waited six years to see them perform live again.

Following a run of successful shows in Australia - including an almightily powerful rock sermon in Melbourne, the band will play in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington this January, with the first show taking place on Saturday, January 20, with their new drummer Josh Freese.

If you’re yet to secure tickets, it’s not too late. All three shows still have tickets available through Ticketmaster.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the shows:

When does it start?

Auckland: For all the Foo lovers heading along to the show at Auckland’s Go Media Mt Smart Stadium on January 20, gates open at 4.30pm so you can get in, get settled and get ready for a night of rock.

The show is scheduled to start at 5.30pm with support acts Dick Move and The Breeders each playing a set before the Foo Fighters come on.

The Foo Fighters will play three shows in New Zealand. Photo / Brett Schewitz

Christchurch: If you’re heading along to Orangetheory Stadium on January 24 for the highly anticipated show, gates open at 4pm with the show set to start slightly earlier than Auckland at 5pm.

After the support acts play, the Grammy winners will take the stage.

Wellington: For those going to the band’s last, but certainly not least, New Zealand show at Wellington’s Sky Stadium on January 27, doors open at 4.15pm with the show starting at 5.30pm.

Parking and transport

Auckland

Drive and park: Unfortunately for those wanting to drive, there is no official car park at the Go Media Mt Smart Stadium and there will be multiple road closures around the area so it may be easier to walk, cycle or use public transport for this gig.

Bus: Both event and everyday bus services will be running on concert day and are included in your event ticket from 2.15pm until the end of service that day. Simply show your ticket to the driver when boarding, and remember to keep your ticket for the journey home.

Guitarist Pat Smear on stage with the Foo Fighters at Melbourne's AAMI Park Stadium. Photo / Brett Schewitz

Train: All train lines will be running, but Auckland Transport has warned that, for the Southern and Western Lines, buses will replace trains between Waitematā Station (Britomart) and Newmarket.

For the Eastern Line, there will be buses replacing the trains between Waitematā Station (Britomart) and The Strand. And for the Onehunga Line, buses will replace trains between Penrose and Onehunga from 9.30pm until the end of the day.

Check here for more details about parking and transport options.

Christchurch: Parking is very limited in and around the stadium, but you can try pre-purchasing a space here. Entry is via Wrights Rd only or try parking at The CDHB Park n Ride at 25 Deans Ave and walk the 25 minutes to the stadium.

As it stands, there is no update on public transport plans for the concert.

The band will perform with their new drummer Josh Freese. Photo / Brett Schewitz

Wellington: For those heading along to the Wellington show, parking for Sky Stadium is on sale now through Ticketek for the cost of $39 online (credit card fees apply) - it’s advisable to pre-purchase to make sure you don’t miss out.

There are also multiple Wilson carparks close to the venue and some street parking.

As it stands, there is no update on public transport plans for the concert.

What to take - and what to leave at home

Auckland: While you aren’t allowed to bring in commercially prepared foods such as takeaways and soft drinks, alcohol or illicit drugs, furniture, chairs or stools or video cameras and recording devices such as drones, iPads, tablets or Go Pros, you are allowed to bring banners, flags and posters, picnic mats and a small bag that can fit under your seat.

Here is a full list of items you can and can’t bring into Go Media Mt Smart Stadium.

Christchurch: Like most stadiums, there are plenty of restrictions around what you can and can’t bring in, including alcohol, illicit drugs and large bags. Here is a full list of items you can and can’t bring into Orangetheory Stadium.

Wellington: Bags no larger than A4 in size (30cm x 21cm x 21cm) will be permitted for the concert, neither will alcohol or illicit drugs, gang patches and gang paraphernalia and drones and other flying devices. Here is a full list of items you can and can’t bring into Sky Stadium.

Weather

Auckland: It’s not looking too bad of a day for Aucklanders heading along to the concert, with MetService predicting a high of 28C, low of 19C and clouds with a chance of showers and some northeasterlies.

Christchurch: MetService is currently predicting a high of 17C and low of 9C for the concert day, with rain clearing to partly cloudy weather and northeasterlies - but, as we know, the weather is always changing so check back here for updates.

Wellington: It’s too soon to tell what the weather will be doing on January 27 so check back here closer to the time for details.

Set list

An official set list has not yet been released for the show. However, based on their last show as part of the tour, in Brisbane on December 12, it might look a bit like this:

All My Life No Son of Mine Rescued The Pretender Walk Times Like These Generator La Dee Da Breakout Guitar Solo / Sabotage / Keyboard Solo / Blitzkrieg Bop / Whip It / March of the Pigs My Hero The Sky Is a Neighborhood Learn to Fly Arlandria Under You These Days Statues Ballad of the Beaconsfield Miners Nothing at All Big Me Monkey Wrench Aurora This Is a Call Big Balls (AC/DC cover) Best of You

Encore:

The Teacher Everlong

