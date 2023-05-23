In a tongue and cheek video the Foo Fighters have revealed their newest drummer, Josh Freese. Video / @itsmercadante

US rock band the Foo Fighters have announced a new member is joining their line-up, in a global livestream event shared on streaming service Veeps.

In the video, which was posted on May 21, the All My Life rockers unveiled their new drummer, veteran musician and close friend Josh Freese, who will be jamming alongside band members Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

The band’s new arrival comes 14 months after their original drummer Taylor Hawkins tragically died following an unexpected cardiac arrest while touring in March 2022.

The musician passed away only one month after his 50th birthday.

The Foo Fighters took time off after Hawkins’ death to grieve over their former bandmate. However, the band confirmed in January that they would keep on making music together.

Rumours swirled as to who would be able to fill Hawkins’ shoes on the drums.

Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron and Rufus Taylor both shut down speculation that they would be joining the band, while the Foo Fighters had fans guessing as to who could possibly be the next drummer.

Before they made the big announcement, Grohl and the band teased three iconic drummers who could potentially join the gig: Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, and Tool’s Danny Carey.

However, it all turned out to be a joke when Freese interrupted the skit.

“Um, excuse me?” he said as the Foo Fighters caught him behind a drum kit. “Can we play a song or something?!”

With Freese rocking out on the drums, the Foo Fighters played Under You and Nothing At All from their latest album But Here We Are, which comes out on June 2.

Freese has played drums for the likes of Guns N’ Roses, Nine Inch Nails, Paramore, Offspring, Weezer and more over the span of his career.

The 50-year-old has also accompanied various musicians, such as Lana Del Rey, Sting and Bruce Springsteen, on more than 300 song recordings.